Planning a trip that won’t [spring] break your bank

For many, week 8’s snowy reprieve became a break from classes of its own. The campus closure brought boogie boards as makeshift sleds, jubilous dogs bouncing through the snow in front of Lillis and even the duck statue got its own snow duck built beside it. But now, with the scheduled break approaching, it’s time to plan for the spring break adventures UO students will be embarking on before classes resume in Spring Term. Here’s a guide for planning a road trip that’ll reward you after winter finals.
Set a budget
You’re going to need at least a tentative budget for all aspects of your trip. This means accounting for gas, gear, food, lodging and for some even time. If you can only take off a few days of work, and only spend so much on a campsite or room, then budget this accordingly. This might mean a shorter trip or a shorter distance, but in the end you’ll get the most out of your trip if you’re not strapped for cash.
Look at a map and set up a time frame
Southern Oregon and Northern California will be cold and snowy during spring break, so if you’re looking for more of what week 8 brought, you might consider a ski or snowboard trip down to Mount Shasta or over to Mount Bachelor. The Outdoor club rents snowboard gear for $20 a day, with discounted prices for multiple day trips. Based on your price range for break, you might want to look into Airbnb's and stay a few days. Keep in mind food will run up your budget. Central and Northern California will keep you warmer and dryer. Depending on how far of a drive you’re willing to take, state parks will really reep the rewards, and make camping an easier option as well. The sooner you decide what temps and locations you’re after, the better. Campsites and Airbnb’s often book up fast.
Pick your stops
Maybe there’s something you want to see along the way like a landmark, town or monument. At this point in your planning, maybe you’ve decided to stop and see the Golden Gate Bridge on your way down to Joshua Tree. In my case, I’m stopping to see my dad for his birthday on my way down through California. Whatever the reason, you’re going to need (and want) to make some stops. Every 200 miles or so you’ll need to stop for gas and relief, so plan this out accordingly. It saves time and money to pick out your stops in advance. Also, if you did want to stop at a certain place (like the Golden Gate Bridge) you might not want end up there from 4-7pm or you’ll hit major rush hour nightmares.
Before you hit the road
Professors of wilderness survival at the UO highly encourage taking safety precautions before any and every trip. You should always give someone your itinerary, so they know where you’re going and how long it should take you, in case you end up somewhere without service and something happens to you. Search and rescue will know where to start looking for you. By planning your trip well you’ll not only have a more successful and cheaper time, but you’ll also be safer by informing a friend or family member where you’ll be.