Oregonians don’t know how to act when the sun comes out. Before assuming that I’m here to judge, I want to let you know that I’m another Oregonian figuring how to move through the first heat of the season. Adjusting to pleasant weather is hard after months of cloudy, cold and rainy days. It’s no longer an excuse to use the word hibernation to stay inside and binge watch Netflix. To help with the transition, I would like to share ideas of how to shake off the reclusive nature that some of us have enjoyed developing.
There are trust issues involved with the sun in spring, is it really going to be there for us? A long absence of sunlight can cause us to be skeptical of the first beam through our windows. Using caution to step towards the frame, carefully peer through the dust and blinds to confirm that the sun is actually there rather than sneaking around clouds. Approach the chord dangling to the side of the window and pull with confidence. As the blinds zip up together the sun should start to reveal itself to you, take a second to soak it in while you can.
Once you feel familiar with the light through your window, it’s time to practice making steps into it. Start by digging through the back of your wardrobe to find that one pair of shorts from last summer. See if they still fit, shorts have a possibility of shrinking while tucked in your drawer all winter, pesky cold weather, causing anything to shrivel up.
As bare legs and arms that haven’t touched sunlight in months are making their way out, remember to use sunscreen. Most people have forgotten about that one time, last summer that they got a horrible sunburn. Putting ears, shoulders and arms at risk of burning on site by walking to and from class. Avoid sharing the same skin tone as a tomato by rubbing on a light SPF. Those fortunate enough to absorb the sun, who expel freckles and a sun-kissed glow are suggested to have sympathy for others burning out here.
If the preparation is too much and you’re feeling rushed into the transitioning, don’t fret about it. The forecast calls for rain and 50 degree weather by next week.