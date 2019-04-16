Spring comes off as a season that is just all sunshine and flowers, while this may be true, spring also brings the flu season, and common colds and allergies come lurking around the corner. Luckily, there are places on campus and around Eugene that you can go to that focus on health that will help you combat those daunting dangers. Flu season is tough, and you don’t need to fix your problems all on your own. There are numerous resources spread throughout Eugene that have been established to help people in the community at little to no cost.
University Health Center
The first stop is the University Health Center on campus. It always recommended as a place to go when feeling sick or depressed. The University Health Center provides an assortment of services to students to support their sexual, physical and mental health. They offer drop-in or scheduled counseling for students struggling with emotional challenges, a pharmacy, a clinic for getting checkups and other related services. The Health Center website claims they “are here to resolve your health concerns and help you make the most of your college experience.” The Health Center is open Monday - Friday between 9am until 6pm, closes early at noon on Saturdays and is closed Sunday.
Planned Parenthood
According to their website, Planned Parenthood is known as “the nation’s largest provider of sex education.” They are also a very good resource for high-quality health care. While most people only think of Planned Parenthood as a resource for women, it serves men's health as well. They provide checkups for reproductive or sexual health issues and testing for urinary tract infections for all persons. Planned Parenthood provides services that aren’t just sexual health related as well, like screening for cholesterol, cancer, diabetes, or thyroid. Along with that they also have anemia testing, pregnancy planning services and smoking cessation services. Open from 9:30am to 6pm most days except on Thursdays they open an hour later. On Saturdays, they’re open from 8:30am to 4pm and they’re closed all day on Sundays.
Ophelia’s Place
If you’re struggling with a case of the blues or need to talk to someone, take advantage of Ophelia’s Place. Ophelia’s Place is really a women’s resource center that instead of physical health, is more centered around mental health. Opheliasplace.net shares that they’re “dedicated to help girls make healthy life choices through empowerment, education and support.” They provide therapy, skill building classes, therapeutic and psycho-educational groups and parenting programs. They’re open 10am to 6pm and are closed on weekends. Fridays they close at 4pm.
WellMama
Another nonprofit for women, WellMama serves as a great resource. WellMama provides services and support for women who are going through issues with pregnancy or postpartum. They provide health testing and mental health services, including help with mood or anxiety disorders. According to their website their mission is to provide “information, advocacy, and access to appropriate treatment to women” along with “raising awareness in the community about prenatal mental health”. WellMama is located about 1.7 miles off campus and they provide events and support groups for women. The best way to get more information is to call them at 800-896-0410.
Cascade Health
This nonprofit provides services for both the old and young. They aim to serve the whole community and focus more on supporting workers and the elderly. They provide education on healthy living along with counseling and lifelines. For workers, they focus more on employee health with things such as an Employee Assistance Program and Injury Response and Treatment. According to casadehealth.org, they “serve the physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual needs of people.” If you ever are in need of their services, they’re open from 7am to 6pm every weekday.