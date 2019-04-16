In with the new and out with the “Achoo!”

While the sun is out, no one wants to stay inside. But unfortunately, when the sun is out, it usually also means that allergens are out—especially in Eugene. Eugene is the ideal climate for allergens to congregate in an effort to effect as many people as possible. If you have a grass allergy like so many others, this can prove to be problematic in the grass seed capital of the world. Eugene is almost routinely reported by Pollen.com to have one of the highest pollen counts in the country. It has all sorts of angry allergens flying around, grass pollen, flower pollen, tree pollen, you name it! But fear not, for there are many options you can use to prevent stuffy noses, puffy red eyes, or itchy skin.
Basic Medication
Some medicines that people tend to use are Flonase, Claritin, or Zyrtec. It depends on how severe your allergic reactions tend to be. Claritin is a commonly used allergy medicine that is known for working well for mild symptoms, whereas Flonase and Zyrtec are usually prescribed by doctors for people with more serious debilitating allergies.
Hot Tea
Strongly scented tea such as spearmint are an especially great way to relax the muscles in your body and release tension, however, if you waft the steam from the hot tea into your nose, it can also help clear your sinuses. The same goes for a steam bath; fill up a pan with an inch or two of water and set the stove top to medium. Hold a towel over your head (to trap the steam in) and lean over the pot to clear your sinuses quickly for immediate relief. For extra cleansing, add 3-4 drops of eucalyptus oil to the water to help expand your sinuses.
Exercise
In addition, exercising and activity helps stifle allergy symptoms by getting your blood flowing. When your blood flows faster through your body, it helps push allergens out of your system through your kidney or through the pores of your skin. It can be difficult to feel like working out when you’re under the weather, but similar to sweating a cold out, this trick can help end your suffering early.
Cleaning
Another efficient method is cleaning. Keeping a space you occupy often like your bedroom very clean helps prevent exposure to pollen or dust. Dust, like pollen, is also known to encourage allergic reactions, so by keeping those things out of spaces you normally occupy helps lessen the amount of suffering you have to endure. There are also several plants you can keep that actually help cleanse the air, like peace lilies or gerber daisies.
Handwashing
This seems like a pretty straightforward one, but it’s so simple and we’re so used to doing it that sometimes we forget how effective it is. Allergens in the form of particles are everywhere in the air and every time you leave the house they cling to you. Allergies or not, it’s hard to resist snapping that Insta pic of poppies or taking a break in the green grass. A good way to lessen your reactions is by washing your hands about two times as much as you normally do during allergy season. Wash them before you eat anything, especially before you touch your face and every time you get home.
Fruits and Veggies
They say a healthy diet helps with anything. Maintaining a healthy diet has been proven to lower allergy symptoms. Eating a lot of fruits and vegetables, drinking a lot (and we mean a lot) of water and maintaining a healthy balance in the meals you eat is sure to help you feel healthier along with reducing the amount of allergic reactions you experience.