It’s the new year’s resolution we’ve all made: go to the gym more often. Personally, I’ve failed to maintain this goal year after year. But something about 2019 has me motivated, despite my sometimes crippling gym anxiety. I’ve thrown out everything that every article just like this one has told me, and come up with my own methods that work best for me. Whatever your personal fitness goals, these tips will hopefully help you to start making a habit of going to the gym as much as they’ve helped me.
Quantity over Quality
It is so difficult for me to just get to the gym. When I do actually make it, though, I don’t give myself credit for that. I’m too focused on the length or intensity of my workout. But when you’re building a habit, it’s important to focus more on quantity. Make a commitment to go, but don’t force yourself to stay for longer than you’re comfortable. Once you’ve made a habit of going, you’ll be more able to focus on what your specific goals are. The time will fly by once that initial anxiety goes away.
Know When (and Where) to Go
If crowds intimidate you, avoid peak hours (around 9am-5pm on weekdays) at the Student Recreation Center. If you’re a swimmer, try not to go on Saturday mornings when youth swim lessons are being held. If cardio is your thing, aim for machines near windows so you can zone out and not get distracted by other gym-goers. Another really great option you may not know about is Women’s Only Hours, when a whole section of the Rec is closed to female-identified students only, from 3pm-5pm on weekdays.
Make Money Moves...
Like many stingy college students, I’m careful about where I spend my money. However, I have found that by investing a little into my resolution, I’m incentivized to work out and get the most bang for my buck. First, I rented a locker at the Rec for the term (they have options for $20 or $25), because I know that if I go home to change into my workout clothes, I’ll never make it back to campus. Second, I purchased a $35 Group X pass, which gives you unlimited access to drop-in fitness classes all term long. If you choose one class to commit to regularly (I’ve committed to Vinyasa flow yoga every Tuesday and Thursday) and put it in your calendar, you’ll treat it as just as important as your other classes.
...And Try Things for Free
Group X also includes Freebie Fridays, a different free class (from cycling to Zumba) at 4pm every Friday. If you need help navigating the various workout machines, the Rec also offers free fitness orientations. A Rec employee will take you around and show you which muscles are worked by which machine and how to use them safely.
Finally, Be Kind to Yourself
Old habits die hard, and it’s just as difficult to make a new one. There will be days you have the best workout of your life, days you only work out for 20 minutes, and days where you just have to sit on the couch with a new Netflix series and a glass of wine. And that’s OK. Going to the gym can be scary, anxiety-inducing, and on the worst days, make you feel strange about your body. Keep your goals in mind, balance your workouts with other forms of self care, and remember that you aren’t the only one going on a new fitness journey.