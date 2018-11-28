The Eugene Pioneer Cemetery has an unusual location with the University of Oregon surrounding it on three sides. You might assume that the University owns the graveyard, but the graveyard is actually on the National Register of Historical Places. This means that the graveyard is federally owned, and run mostly by volunteers. Although some of us might not see all the life contained beneath the somber gravestones at first glance, each one has an interesting story behind it. Especially helpful (and alive) staff members, Quentin Holmes and Dorothy Brandner, provided me with insightful information on honorable mentions buried there to help us get to know the graveyard we walk through every day.
Adelaide V. Lake (1897-1970)
Great-aunt to volunteer Holmes, Adelaide particularly stood out to him with her strength and confidence. She was born in 1897 with a large purple birthmark covering half her face — during a time when people didn’t have the option to change things like that, even if they wanted to. She overcame the adversity of discrimination from others her whole life, not only from her birthmark but also as a woman. She later went on to get a degree in Journalism from University of Oregon in 1916 (exclusively men majored in things like that), traveled to Turkey (unaccompanied), and became the editor/owner of a well-known newspaper called the Sheridan Sun — yet again in a period when only men were allowed to hold such jobs. She never married and serves as a trailblazer for women’s opportunities in the professional field.
Paul F. Brattain (1801-1883)
This well-written gentleman is also a prominent figure in Oregon’s history. Paul Brattain was a person seeking refuge from the exhausting overexposure to society. However, in his escapist travel efforts, he instead ended up helping different states with drafting their Constitutions. He first assisted Indiana, then Illinois, later Iowa and finally he arrived in Oregon. He is known as the main author of the Oregon Constitution that we recognize today. His involvement with the drafting of the Constitutions of so many different states is a large reason why most of them read in similar tones.
Judge J.J. Walton Jr. (1838-1909)
His family came over on the Oregon Trail in hopes of taking advantage of the Donation Land Act, and they ended up being placed in Eugene. He graduated from Columbia College and quickly passed the Bar exam to become a lawyer. Shortly afterwards, Judge J.J. Walton Jr. was elected to the position of County Judge. While holding office, he was granted $50,000 worth of land to erect a university in Eugene. Citizens supplied monetary donations and manual labor, but they ran out of funds just before finishing the roof. Judge J.J. Walton Jr. raised the remaining money it would take to complete the first building on campus by going around door-to-door asking for any sort of donations he could get. Without Judge J.J. Walton, the University of Oregon would not exist as we know it today.