The sunshine and rainfall of Eugene is unfortunately unpredictable. Despite the threat of doom and gloom, the spring feel in your home doesn’t have to wait any longer. The rain might not be quite finished yet, but it’s definitely time to launch into some spring colors to get ready for summer. Here’s a few quick and cheap ways to spruce up your home to liven it up.
Spring Centerpieces
Michael’s carries a wide variety of fake flowers (for people lacking a green thumb). Choose simple flowers and grasses, like bell flowers or eucalyptus for a more “realistic look.”
Vases in many shapes and sizes can be snagged from a Dollar Tree or Goodwill store. Pick your favorite and arrange the faux flowers in whatever aesthetic you like!
Want to get even more creative? Grab an acrylic paint for a ceramic or glass vase and add your own artistic touch to the vases. As an alternative, try black chalk paint on a clay pot to write inspiring messages or plant names on your vase.
Door Décor
If your apartment or home doesn’t allow nails in the walls or doors, there are still great options for hanging some plant life around your home. For this piece, try a grape leaf plant or eucalyptus. The fake (or real) plant will hang out of the container and will look more realistic when hung.
Grab some adhesive wall hooks and clear plastic, twine and a lightweight pot or vase. Alternatively, a thin wood or plastic box would work great for easily making a hole for the twine to string through.
Tie the twine around the pot securely and hang the adhesive hook to your door or wall. Decorate to your hearts delight!
*Quick Tip! Eucalyptus is a natural dehumidifier. Hang this plant over your showerhead or in your kitchen to reduce moisture that creates mold.
Spring hoop wreath
Nothing says spring like a good wreath, and they’re incredibly easy to make.
Grab an embroidery hoop or other thin wood hoop from your favorite craft store and some fake flowers and leaves.
Cut the stems short, so there’s about half an inch of stem left on the flowers.
Hot glue or super glue the flowers over the smaller hoop, the one without the metal size adjuster. The flowers can be glued all around the hoop or you can keep it to one side in a cluster. The thickness of the hoop will make it look like the flowers are growing from it.
Hang from the wall by a clear adhesive hook or a thumb tack.