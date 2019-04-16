Keeping up on your hair care, nails or tan can be hard when you are a broke college student, but when it comes to health and wellness, beauty care is essential. From getting your hair trimmed to keeping your nails long and strong, these things are important for the health of your body, not to mention they make you feel good about yourself. Luckily, some of the local salons here in Eugene understand the needs for affordable beauty and offer reasonable prices or even student discounts. Here are the best salons near campus and what services they offer.
Luna
This new salon, which opened earlier this year, specializes in blonde colors, balayage, full foils, dip manicures and hard wax facial waxing. Owner Aurora Kephart specializes in brow rehab and offers tinting services for just $15. You can book online with the stylists’ individual Instagram pages. The salon is a small, chic place that’s close to campus and is certain to make you feel comfortable and stylish.
IBS School of Cosmetology and Massage
Because it is a beauty school and the students are still learning, IBS is a great place for discounted services with still great results. Hair cuts are only $8, deep conditioning treatments are $15-$20, all over color or bleach starts at $35, and cornrows are $25. Manicures are only $8, and a fill or removal is $15, making it easy to change your mind and not lose any money in the process. Facials are $20 and a one-hour massage is only $25 – so many savings and so many options!
Dudley’s Kampus Barber Shop
The Kampus Barber Shop has been around since 1922 and always been a hot spot to go for men’s haircuts. They keep things traditional there with clean lines and smooth shaves. Haircuts are just $15, clean-ups and beard trims are $10, and buzz cuts are $12. If you’re looking for low prices and a sense of community, this is the barber shop for you.
Modern Betty Salon
This is the salon to go to for waxing and eyebrow services. Eyebrow sculpting is $20 and a lash tint is $18. A whole face wax which includes lip, brow and jaw goes for only $45, while bikini and chest waxes are $55. Return bikini waxes are only $45 as incentive to visit again for returning beauties.
Silver Lining Nail Studio
If you’re looking for a nail salon with affordable prices and a wide variety of services, this is the place for you. This salon does it all when it comes to nails: gel nails, French manicures, pedicures, and nail repair. Gel nail enhancements start at $40 for a 90 minute session, French manicures start at $35 for 60 minutes, manicures start at only $25 and go up with extra services such as adding a moisturizing mask or a scrub. Nail repair treatment starts at just $10 for 30 minutes, perfect for when you’re ready to get rid of your grown out set.