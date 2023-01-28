2023.January.28.EMG.KRK.MensBBALL.UO.vs.UU--2.jpg

Oregon guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) and forward Quincy Guerrier (13) high five eachother before a timeout. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Utah Utes 68-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 28th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier (13) plays defence on Utah guard Gabe Madsen (55). Madsen left the game shortly after with a knee-injury. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Utah Utes 68-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 28th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) watches as his layup goes in. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Utah Utes 68-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 28th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon center N'Faly Dante (1) gets into position for an offensive rebound. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Utah Utes 68-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 28th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon center N'Faly Dante (1) backs down Utah center Keba Keita (13). The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Utah Utes 68-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 28th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon guard Will Richardson (0)scores a layup after a fast break. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Utah Utes 68-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 28th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon student section throws their hands up during the song "shout" Otis Day and the Knights. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Utah Utes 68-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 28th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares (11) hypes up the crowd during a stoppage in play. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Utah Utes 68-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 28th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Utah center Keba Keita (13) blocks Oregon guard Will Richardson's (0) shot. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Utah Utes 68-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 28th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) shoots a three-pointer. Couisnard led the Ducks in points with 18. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Utah Utes 68-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 28th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon center N'Faly Dante (1) blocks a shot by Utah center Keba Keita. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Utah Utes 68-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 28th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)

Kai Kanzer is a sports writer from Glenwood Springs, Colorado. He enjoys all sports, but particularly football, baseball, and hockey. When he is not covering sports he raft guides and loves to travel.