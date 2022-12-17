12.17.2022.EMG.IME.MensBBvsPortland-11.jpg

Ducks guard Brennan Rigsby (4) jumps into the air and shoots the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Portland Pilots 78-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on December 17th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
12.17.2022.EMG.IME.MensBBvsPortland.jpg

Ducks guard Brennan Rigsby (4) leaps into the air with his teammate as the starting five of the Ducks Men’s Basketball team are announced. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Portland Pilots 78-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on December 17th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
12.17.2022.EMG.IME.MensBBvsPortland-12.jpg

Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares (11) looks for a direction to go while in possession of the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Portland Pilots 78-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on December 17th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
12.17.2022.EMG.IME.MensBBvsPortland-10.jpg

Oregon guard Will Richardson (0) puts the ball up for a shot against the Portland Pilots. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Portland Pilots 78-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on December 17th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
12.17.2022.EMG.IME.MensBBvsPortland-9.jpg

Oregon guard Tyrone Williams (2) goes up for a layup against the Portland Pilots. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Portland Pilots 78-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on December 17th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
12.17.2022.EMG.IME.MensBBvsPortland-8.jpg

Ducks guard Brennan Rigsby (4) drives down the court with the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Portland Pilots 78-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on December 17th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
12.17.2022.EMG.IME.MensBBvsPortland-7.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) prepares to shoot a free throw. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Portland Pilots 78-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on December 17th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
12.17.2022.EMG.IME.MensBBvsPortland-6.jpg

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks out onto the court during Saturday night’s game against the University of Portland. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Portland Pilots 78-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on December 17th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
12.17.2022.EMG.IME.MensBBvsPortland-5.jpg

Oregon Ducks and Portland Pilots leap into the air for possession of the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Portland Pilots 78-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on December 17th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
12.17.2022.EMG.IME.MensBBvsPortland-4.jpg

Ducks forward Lök Wur (15) extends to block his opponent. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Portland Pilots 78-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on December 17th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
12.17.2022.EMG.IME.MensBBvsPortland-3.jpg

The Oregon Ducks sits with families and watches the game while dressed in Christmas attire. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Portland Pilots 78-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on December 17th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
12.17.2022.EMG.IME.MensBBvsPortland-2.jpg

Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares (11) spreads his arms in an attempt to block and guard his opponent. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Portland Pilots 78-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on December 17th, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald)

