2023.January.26.EMG.KRK.MensBBALL.UO.vs.CU-.jpg

Ducks guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) watches the pregame montage on the jumbotron. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 75-69 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 26th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.January.26.EMG.KRK.MensBBALL.UO.vs.CU--3.jpg

Oregon center Nate Bittle (32) blocks the shot of Colorado guard Jalen Gabbidon (3). The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 75-69 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 26th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.January.26.EMG.KRK.MensBBALL.UO.vs.CU--2.jpg

Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) goes for the layup after getting past all five Oregon defenders. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 75-69 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 26th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.January.26.EMG.KRK.MensBBALL.UO.vs.CU--4.jpg

An Oregon student's sign speaks volume after a missed call. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 75-69 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 26th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.January.26.EMG.KRK.MensBBALL.UO.vs.CU--5.jpg

Oregon guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) watches as his 3-point-shot goes in. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 75-69 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 26th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.January.26.EMG.KRK.MensBBALL.UO.vs.CU--6.jpg

Oregon guard Will Richardson (0) drives to the net. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 75-69 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 26th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.January.26.EMG.KRK.MensBBALL.UO.vs.CU--7.jpg

Oregon Forward Lök Wur (15) makes a three-point shot early in the second half. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 75-69 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 26th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.January.26.EMG.KRK.MensBBALL.UO.vs.CU--8.jpg

N'Faly Dante and the Ducks bench celebrate after a three-pointer goes in. Dante suffered a left knee injury in the teams warmups. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 75-69 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 26th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.January.26.EMG.KRK.MensBBALL.UO.vs.CU--9.jpg

Ducks center, Nate Bittle (32) moments after a slam dunk. Bittle tied his career-high in points and set a career-high in rebounds, both with 11. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 75-69 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 26th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.January.26.EMG.KRK.MensBBALL.UO.vs.CU--10.jpg

Oregon center, Nate Bittle celebrates after a slam dunk. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 75-69 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 26th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.January.26.EMG.KRK.MensBBALL.UO.vs.CU--11.jpg

Oregon guard Will Richardson (0) drives to the net. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 75-69 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 26th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.January.26.EMG.KRK.MensBBALL.UO.vs.CU--12.jpg

Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares (11) drives to the hoop with just under two minutes left in the game. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 75-69 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 26th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)

Sports Reporter

Kai Kanzer is a sports writer from Glenwood Springs, Colorado. He enjoys all sports, but particularly football, baseball, and hockey. When he is not covering sports he raft guides and loves to travel.