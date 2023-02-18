2023.Febuary.17.EMG.KRK.Baseball.jpg-8--2.jpg

Oregon infielder Rikuu Nishida (56) makes a spinning throw to get the runner at first. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat Xavier University 9-2 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on February 18th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate thier a walkoff win on opening day. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat Xavier University 3-2 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on February 17th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Ducks Baseball Opening Day 2023. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat Xavier University 3-2 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on February 17th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
A sign of spring as the Opening Day Flags wave. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat Xavier University 3-2 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on February 17th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon reliever Austin Anderson (30) makes his Ducks Debut after he finished 2-0 with 3 saves and a 0.68 ERA at Umpqua CC. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat Xavier University 3-2 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on February 17th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Ducks outfielder (26) Colby Shade puts a drive to centerfield. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat Xavier University 3-2 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on February 17th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Xavier Left-Handed Pitcher Brant Alazaus gives up a homerun to make the score 4-0 in favor of the Ducks. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat Xavier University 9-2 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on February 18th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon catcher Josiah Cromwick (27) had 2 homeruns to go along with 5 RBIs to power the Ducks to their second win of the season. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat Xavier University 9-2 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on February 18th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
The Oregon dugout celebrate after a homerun by catcher/infielder Sabin Ceballos (21). The University of Oregon Ducks defeat Xavier University 9-2 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on February 18th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Josiah Cromwick (27) high fives Oregon Head Coach Mark Wasikowski after his first home run of the season. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat Xavier University 9-2 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on February 18th, 2023.(Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon catcher/infielder Sabin Ceballos (21) rounds the bases after his first home run of the year. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat Xavier University 9-2 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on February 18th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon outfielder Owen Diodati (10) takes his first swing after hitting a walkoff sac-fly the night before. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat Xavier University 9-2 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on February 18th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Ducks outfielder Owen Diodati (10) celebrates an RBI double. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat Xavier University 3-2 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on February 17th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Ducks outfielder Tanner Smith (31) ropes a single to right field. The University of Oregon Ducks defeat Xavier University 3-2 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on February 17th, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)

