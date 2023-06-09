2023.June.9.EMG.KRK.Baseball-3.jpg

The Oregon Ducks celebrate a walkoff win to cap off an 8-run-comeback. The Oregon Baseball team defeats Oral Roberts in game 1 of Super Regionals on June 9th at PK Park. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.June.9.EMG.KRK.Baseball-16.jpg

Rikuu Nishida (56) celebrates with Bennett Thompson (16) after back-to-back home runs. and The Oregon Baseball team defeats Oral Roberts in game 1 of Super Regionals on June 9th at PK Park. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.June.9.EMG.KRK.Baseball-4.jpg

Rikuu Nishida (56) scores the winning run after Drew Cowley's (15) single. The Oregon Baseball team defeats Oral Roberts in game 1 of Super Regionals on June 9th at PK Park. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.June.9.EMG.KRK.Baseball-5.jpg

The Ducks play with the chance to go to the College World Series for the first time since 1954. The Oregon Baseball team defeats Oral Roberts in game 1 of Super Regionals on June 9th at PK Park. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.June.9.EMG.KRK.Baseball.jpg

Jonah Cox (7) strikes out in the top of the 8th inning. The Oregon Baseball team defeats Oral Roberts in game 1 of Super Regionals on June 9th at PK Park. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.June.9.EMG.KRK.Baseball-14.jpg

Matt Hogan (10) hits a 3-run home run in Oral Robert's 8-run 3rd inning. The Oregon Baseball team defeats Oral Roberts in game 1 of Super Regionals on June 9th at PK Park. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.June.9.EMG.KRK.Baseball-13.jpg

After allowing 0 runs in his last game, freshman Grayson Grinsell (2) allowed 5 runs in just 2.1 pitched. The Oregon Baseball team defeats Oral Roberts in game 1 of Super Regionals on June 9th at PK Park. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.June.9.EMG.KRK.Baseball-12.jpg

The Oregon student section waves off pitcher Cade Denton (36) after he let up back to back walks in the 9th inning. The Oregon Baseball team defeats Oral Roberts in game 1 of Super Regionals on June 9th at PK Park. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.June.9.EMG.KRK.Baseball-11.jpg

The Oregon Student section in the 9th inning. The Oregon Baseball team defeats Oral Roberts in game 1 of Super Regionals on June 9th at PK Park. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.June.9.EMG.KRK.Baseball-10.jpg

The student section in the sold out PK park brings energy. The Oregon Baseball team defeats Oral Roberts in game 1 of Super Regionals on June 9th at PK Park. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.June.9.EMG.KRK.Baseball-9.jpg

Oral Robert fans went silent after not scoring a run since the 3rd inning. The Oregon Baseball team defeats Oral Roberts in game 1 of Super Regionals on June 9th at PK Park. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.June.9.EMG.KRK.Baseball-6.jpg

An Oregon Ducks fan before the game. The Oregon Baseball team defeats Oral Roberts in game 1 of Super Regionals on June 9th at PK Park. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
2023.June.9.EMG.KRK.Baseball-8.jpg
2023.June.9.EMG.KRK.Baseball-7.jpg
2023.June.9.EMG.KRK.Baseball-2.jpg

Matt Hogan strikes out swinging to end the 6th inning. The Oregon Baseball team defeats Oral Roberts in game 1 of Super Regionals on June 9th at PK Park. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)