Ethos Magazine is an award-winning, nationally recognized independent student-run publication. Since its inception as Korean Ducks Magazine in 2005, Ethos works hard to cover compelling stories throughout the university and Eugene community. In 2016 Ethos officially became a part of Emerald Media Group.
Help us save student newsrooms
In conjunction with Save Student Newsrooms day on April 25, we launched our $3,500 campaign to provide our newsroom with some of the tools and resources needed to compete in the digital world.
We are asking for your generosity at this time to help us update our multimedia equipment.
We have not been able be purchase any multimedia equipment since 2013 and are working with lenses that are 17 years old. Unfortunately, we often rely on students using their own equipment.
Your donations will not only help Emerald Media Group produce better content, but it will also better prepare our student journalists for professional positions by giving them opportunities to use state of the art equipment.
Thank you for your continued support and commitment to the Emerald Media Group and our student journalists.
