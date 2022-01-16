As Spotify users analyze their top songs of 2021, Emerald Media Group takes a look at the 21 top songs and artists from Billboard, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Pandora and iHeartRadio that graced the top charts last year.
Top songs of 2021:
Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)
SZA, "Good Days"
Wizkid feat. Tems, "Essence"
Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"
Billie Eilish, "Happier Than Ever"
Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk, "Back in Blood"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"
Doja Cat feat. SZA, "Kiss Me More
Adele, "Easy on Me"
Giveon, "Heartbreak Anniversary"
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Lil Nas X, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Jazmine Sullivan, "Pick Up Your Feelings"
PinkPantheress, "Just For Me"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears" (Remix)
Honorable mentions:
Cardi B, “Up”
Snail Mail, "Valentine"
Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"
Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, "Peaches"
Find the link for the 2021 EMG Wrapped Songs playlist here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5dWxspfu1zraxyvxh8HZqF?si=2063591fc3274da7
Top artists of 2021:
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Luke Combs
Pop Smoke
Dua Lipa
BTS
Billie Eilish
Lil Baby
The Kid LAROI
Bad Bunny
Lil Durk
Polo G
Lil Nas X
Juice WRLD
Megan Thee Stallion
Honorable Mentions:
Rod Wave
DaBaby
Kanye West
Post Malone
Find the link for the 2021 EMG Wrapped Artists playlist here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4ci0CDGdmCxDvq75ehpJdw?si=88067fe10d4c48f5
Top albums of 2021:
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘Sour’
Adele, ‘30’
Rauw Alejandro, 'Vice Versa'
Tyler, the Creator, 'Call Me If You Get Lost'
Lucy Dacus, 'Home Video'
Lil Nas X, 'Montero'
Jazmine Sullivan, 'Heaux Tales'
Turnstile, 'Glow On'
C. Tangana, 'El Madrileño'
Japanese Breakfast, 'Jubilee'
Playboi Carti, 'Whole Lotta Red'
PinkPantheress, 'To Hell With It'
Morgan Wade, 'Reckless'
Polo G, 'Hall of Fame'
Billie Eilish, 'Happier Than Ever'
Low, 'Hey What'
Tems, 'If Orange Was a Place'
Halsey, 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power'
Arlo Parks, 'Collapsed in Sunbeams'
Leon Bridges, 'Gold-Diggers Sound'
Doja Cat, 'Planet Her'
Honorable Mentions:
Dry Cleaning, 'New Long Leg'
Carly Pearce, '29'
Young Thug, ‘Punk’
Mustafa, 'When Smoke Rises'
Find the link for the 2021 EMG Wrapped Albums playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2XiEBWWoWCJCfrLTedSTqX?si=8583fccda7534c3d