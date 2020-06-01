Nominee: Edward Schiessl
Occupation: Managing Director, Broadway Metro
Movie theatres may be closed right now, but that doesn’t mean classic entertainment has to leave our lives entirely, and Edward Schiessl is helping keep movie-theatre nostalgia alive. Broadway Metro has been active in the community, providing virtual showtimes and classic theatre snacks in a safe and consumer-friendly way. Edwards’ unending resourcefulness and resilience is something everyone could take as an inspiration.
Is there a lesson we can learn from this person? There's always something you can do to make things a little easier (or more familiar) for people.
Is there a story you’d like to tell about this person? Although their theaters are not allowed to open, they are delivering beer and fresh popcorn to customers, so they can have a little bit of the theater experience in their homes.