2020 was a year of trials for everyone, and as people, we were tested with every opportunity to be stressed or to dwell on the less than fortunate state of the world. In a place that never ceases to be imperfect, we must find ourselves seeking gratitude and acceptance for the good parts. Often the best way to practice gratitude is to make space for yourself and welcome the act of self-love. Although many of us may not have met our goals for the year due to the pandemic, we should take pride in knowing we were able to get through a tumultuous term of online college and many more hardships!
Our mental health impacts every facet of our lives, from our relationships, performances at work and school, and overall happiness, health, and wellbeing. As we adjust to 2021, we should acknowledge that although nothing will magically get better, we can choose to focus on how we grow from and react to the situations that are presented to us.
Self Love:
Gratitude Practices: One of the easiest ways to set the tone for your day is to take five minutes out of your morning to make a list of all the things you are grateful for. Practicing being positive about how far you have come and how much support you have is a great way to ease a negative mindset before it happens.
Honoring your hunger: Many people may be coming into the new year feeling guilty about their nutrition choices for 2020, but being thankful for our bodies at any stage is an important practice of self-love. Food is something we need, and removing any guilt or negative association with eating can be extremely freeing, especially during stressful times. Rather than starting a new restrictive diet in the new year, it would be healthier to allow yourself one less form of judgment and stress. Food is fuel!
Positive affirmations: Congratulating yourself on accomplishments, even the smallest ones, is extremely encouraging. After finishing a big project or going for a run, practice being proud of yourself and rewarding your own hard work.
Ways To Be Outdoors and Stay Active While Being Safe:
In a time where everything has turned remote, it can be straining on our mental health to use screens for so much of the day. Spending time outdoors is good for our physical and mental health because it promotes being active and induces serotonin, our happiness hormone.
Social distance hikes or strolls are great ways to enjoy the outdoors, and Eugene has many beautiful parks. Alton Baker Park takes you across the Willamette River and is right next to the campus. Hendricks Park has more elevation and has amazing views of Eugene. If you’re not in Eugene, exploring new trails near you can be a great way to explore your surroundings while staying safe.
Counseling Center Resources:
Sometimes we have bigger problems than we could get over on our own, and there are so many great resources available to students who need someone to talk to. Therapy is an effective and useful tool for anyone struggling with their mental health, and seeking therapy is an honorable way to take care of yourself.
The counseling center has transferred to online and telephone therapy and is available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, you can call: 541-346-3227. There are also several counseling facilities across Eugene and Springfield, such as Vista Wellness Center or Insight Northwest.
In the event of an emergency, the crisis line is available after hours from the same number: 541-346-3227.
The Let’s (Tele)Talk drop-in service is available through zoom links provided on the counseling center website: counseling.uoregon.edu/letstalk. This service is great for a student who has a specific concern or would like to test the waters of counseling.