Although it may be tempting to forget about COVID in the excitement of the new year, staying safe is still important. Finding someone new on a dating app or going to a party should be avoided at all costs, even on Valentine’s Day. There can be a lot of pressure on Valentine’s Day to be super special, but we’re all doing what we can just to get through the pandemic, and we shouldn’t let this holiday encourage us to forget about the work we’ve been doing to stay safe. Valentine’s Day is all about love, and the best way to show your love for your family and friends during this time is to stay home. Here are some fun ways to enjoy the holiday safely at home, whether you have a significant other or you’re single.
Take Out OR DIY Date Night
If you’re living with your partner, Valentine’s Day might be a great time to support a small business and enjoy a take-out dinner together under candlelight.
Chao Pra Ya Thai Cuisine: Located on Adams Street, this restaurant offers authentic Thai food and has gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options, and is offering take-out.
Sy’s New York Pizza: For a more chill date night, ordering a pizza and enjoying a movie together might be more fun than trying to have a fancy date from your home. Close to campus on Alder Street, they have contactless delivery straight to your door.
Marché: For a more elegant date night, Marché has upscale French cuisine and is the classic romantic restaurant for a special occasion.
If you don’t feel like getting takeout, taking a zoom cooking class together can be a fun bonding activity and you’ll end up with a yummy dinner! These classes are offered by restaurants like Sur La Table and services like Cozy Meal. Registering for a class is as easy as finding some availability, themes you like, and getting a zoom link.
Home Theatre
Before COVID times, after you enjoyed your meal it may have been common to go see a movie. Although theatres are no longer an option, creating a comfy movie room can be even more romantic since it’s just you and your partner. Cozying up with blankets, pillows, chocolate-covered strawberries, and watching a romantic comedy feels even more personal than a crowded theatre. You can spice up your place by experimenting with romantic lighting like fairy lights and rose petals.
Single Friends, Unite!
If you’re single this year, being by yourself on Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean being alone. Instead of trying to meet anyone new, zoom hangouts with friends can be the way to go! Putting a game night together with friends could turn out to be a lot more fun than trying to have an awkward first date. For a throwback, you can find online card games like UNO or enjoy a multiplayer video game like Minecraft or Among Us. Although it’s not the most traditional Valentine’s Day, it can be a fun way to hang out with friends you haven’t seen in a while and make sure no one is left out on the holiday fun.
Riding Solo
Lastly, if you do find yourself alone on Valentine’s Day, taking a night to treat yourself might be the staycation you needed to get through the second term of online college. It might be a night to get takeout from that restaurant you’ve been meaning to try, buy that shirt you’ve been eyeing online, or catch up on that book you bought last month that you haven’t had time to read. You deserve it.