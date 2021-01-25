As the temperatures in Eugene get lower and lower, our heating bills seem to get higher and higher. But there are a lot of ways to mitigate these high electricity bills.
A tried and true classic to keep yourself warm over the winter would be more layers. Your feet and hands will cool down faster than the rest of your body, so keep them warm! A cozy sweater, fuzzy socks, or knit beanie are all accessible and comfortable ways to keep yourself warm without busting the bank. You could also invest in a new fuzzy blanket or throw to have handy while at home, or stock up on reusable toe and hand warmers.
If you have one already, ceiling fans help circulate the already warm air, and a lot of ceiling fans have a reverse switch which makes the blades turn clockwise. This will keep the warm air down instead of up, and will help circulate the warm air around your living space. If you have a fireplace, it would be advantageous to close it when it is not in use, and seal up the other vents so you can keep the cold air from coming in. Depending on your situation, it can also be cheaper to heat a home or room with wood stove heat rather than electric (easier is not always better!).
Another great tip would be closing doors of unused rooms and even finding a way to seal the bottom of said doors. You could use anything from a towel to old laundry to keep the gap below your chair sealed—we’re not judging. If you have a lot of windows in your living place, keeping a temporary plastic seal on the windows can help provide more insolation. Another handy tip would be to open the blinds when the sun is out. More often than not, dirty heaters can lead to inefficiencies when trying to use them. Try dusting them every so often to ensure maximum efficiency. Furniture can also obstruct the ventilation, so it would be in your best interest to make sure nothing obstructs the vents.
If you are interested in other ways to maximize efficiency this winter, some great ways to do that would be in the kitchen. Tupperware is your best friend in this regard. Meal prepping and cooking large quantities of food (rice, chicken pasta, etc…). It is also advisable to keep your freezer and fridge temperature at an appropriate level. If it is too cold, food can be a pain to defrost, and if it is too warm, it will simply go bad. With these tips in mind, you should be able to keep your heater bill down, and be cozy all the while.