reflecting on 2020

2020 has been quite the year for everyone, with more than its fair share of ups and downs, but as we write this article, what was described as “the worst year ever” is finally behind us. What was the moral of the story, exactly? Personally, I had a lot more time to spend it where it really counts. I read a lot of books, practiced more guitar, and I even started drawing again while in quarantine. But this article isn’t about me, it's about 2020 and what lessons we can take with us moving forward.
In my opinion, the biggest takeaway from all of this is that we shouldn’t take our health and loved ones for granted. ‘Health is wealth’ seems to have found a new meaning. Every day that I wake up without a stuffy nose or sore throat feels like a genuine blessing.
If for whatever reason you aren’t taking class from home, one can always be grateful for your roommates. I know I was. Moving in with my three friends has been fantastic, as was the time I spent over the summer with my family. Many of us seemed stricken by something in 2020, yet we persisted. The importance of compassion and unity, becomes ever more important. A year of distancing has allowed us to cherish the people around us and provided a constant reminder of just how important it is to tell the people you appreciate that you appreciate them. If you have grandparents to call—now is the perfect time.
Another thing we can take with us would be all the time we have. We have more spare time since Zoom University started, and really this seems like the ultimate double edged sword. It gives us more time to spend with our roommates, work on pet projects that we have been meaning to get to since 2017, and more importantly, read the Daily Emerald. Extra minutes have turned into hobbies and late nights are now flourishing Etsy pages, but at the same time, we’ve learned that it’s OK to not always be productive, however you define the term. Relax in the way that works best for you, and savor the quiet moments as much as the wild ones.
The last year was a tumultuous one, and supercharged with trauma and the unveiling of systematic racism like never before. We know how important education is, both on our own and the simple act of educating others. Move forward with the fiery passion of dismantling oppressive systems and the goal of making the planet better for our children. Love your neighbor, and hold them accountable, too.
At the end of the day, 2020 has just been a real piece of work and we’re glad to have it behind us. Finding joy without the reassurance of certainty in the future is liberating. What will 2021 have in store for us? Grab your popcorn, get comfortable and let's see how 2021 unfolds with an intrepid state of mind: together (metaphorically), not apart.