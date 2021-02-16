quarantinesgiving

One of the hardest realities of the pandemic is coming to terms with our inability to see our own family members. With many traditions tied to the holidays, any accommodation can feel like a major loss. However, the safety of grandparents and at risk family members and friends is of the utmost importance, so sacrifices will certainly be made this year. Luckily, the spirit of togetherness does not have to be sacrificed entirely. Both technology and delicious food have the ability to bind families together, even from countless miles apart.
Go Digital
If used with intention, one of the best options is using video chat platforms like Zoom, Skype or Facetime. Virtual platforms can be utilized to bring families and friends together while facing one of the holiday’s greatest challenges–bringing dinner together. Grandma can still give all her tips and tricks on making apple pie, but this year, from afar. Making video chats before Thanksgiving dinner gives back the unity of making the family meal and gives each home the freedom to make it just how they like it. Use this opportunity to share your favorite family classics and as a chance to skip out on your least favorite (no more jell-o pudding). While most of us would rather take the obligatory portion of ambrosia salad than miss the time with our families, there is a bit of a silver lining. So this year, make what you really love and forget what you don’t.
Write The Menu
While we have much more flexibility with the menu this year, do be sure to have some sort of unity with your family. Have everyone put together a favorite cocktail or make a treasured family dish together. Even if just a small detail, a bit of unification could go a long way when so much is unfamiliar. If you’d really like to go the extra mile, send out a package to all family members with all the ingredients needed to make a certain drink or dish or a care package to show you’re thinking of them.
Hosting Zoom 101
Make a toast over video chat. Appoint a designated speaker and then go around the call and allow everyone a short window to speak on something they are grateful for. What we’re grateful for may sound a bit different this year but even the opportunity to see each other to this extent is a privilege, no matter how seemingly small it is. Send out a call reminder and avoid burnout by setting a time limit. It could be very helpful in some cases. No one really wants to sit on Zoom for over 10 minutes listening to just one aunt speak.
To keep the spirit of the holiday alive, don’t neglect the decorations. Set the dinner table, dress up, play some music, and maybe even create a festive videochat backdrop if you have the time. With all this attention to detail you may even feel encouraged to take a family photo. The classic mac SHIFT+COMMAND+4 feature has had such novelty.
Try Something New
Don’t be afraid to try new things this year. If it’s just you and the folks, try out throwing together some turkey breasts instead of the whole bird. If you’re flying solo for the evening, maybe just focus on your absolute favorite side. There's no pressure or expectation this year to uphold every tradition.
Focusing on the people you can be with this year, organize any activity you can. Throw together a Turkey Trot or put together some meals for those in need. Donations can be really significant this time of year. Now is the time to get creative and think outside the box—nothing is off the table.
Thinking of Others
Other ways you can extend a helping hand is considering friends or roommates would typically go out-of-state for the holidays if not for the pandemic. Many people can’t make it home this year so including friends and roommates who are within your quarantine circle into your plans and holiday traditions can extend a lot of compassion and help broaden the heart of the holiday.
Remember the History of Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving also provides an excellent opportunity to honor indigenous people. Take time to learn about the Native American tribes that live in your area. Consider the history of the holiday and what it may mean for BIPOC of the United States. Historically, many Native American tribes celebrated the autumn harvest. Perhaps look into the Autumn Harvest feast and find what it means to indigenous peoples.
Regardless of how you normally spend the holiday, Thanksgiving will look a lot different this year. Much like many other things in 2020, accommodations will be made but solutions will also inevitably be uncovered. Don’t get lost in the differences this November and instead remember what remains the same. The holiday has always been about appreciating what is in front of you and practicing gratitude wherever you can. With a few alterations, you can still find something to be grateful for.