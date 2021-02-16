As many of us have been inspired to stand in solidarity with the BIPOC community more than ever with recent events, it’s important to reflect on the best form of allyship. You can educate yourself, protest, vote, donate, or join a grassroots organization. One of the most efficient and sustainable ways to support the local BIPOC community is by supporting BIPOC-owned businesses. In the Eugene/Springfield area, we have a diverse community of restaurants and businesses that are in need of support due to the financial toll of the pandemic. We’ve created a directory of several different BIPOC-owned restaurants that to support next time you order in or go out!
Addis Ethiopian Cuisine - Eugene's first Ethiopian Restaurant.
Addis Ethipioan Cuisine serves traditional cuisine with vegetarian options in an authentic ambiance.
321 Main Street Springfield
541-833-0049
BBQ by Tony - Texas Style BBQ
Since 1997, Chef Tony has served mouthwatering Texas-style BBQ out of his family owned and
operated restaurant.
1295 Highway 66
(541) 505-2991
One Bad Dawg - Hot Dog Joint
Since 2015, former UO linebacker and chef Robert James-Alexander Hamilton has been cooking fresh weiners for the Eugene community. Fun Fact: Hamilton’s food cart is well known for supporting UO students during midterm exams.
13th and Kincaid
(541) 337-0941
Noisette Pastry Kitchen - European Café and Bakery
Owner and Pastry Chef Tobi Sovak has been serving European specialized pastries in the Eugene area since 2012. Fun Fact: Noisette recently joined the national movement, Bakers Against Racism, and raised $550 in two days for the BLM movement.
200 W Broadway, Eugene
(541) 654-5257
Straight Outta Soulfood - Soul Food
Chef Tye Bell and mother Deniece Blanton have reinvigorated Eugene’s soul food scene with some of Bell’s signature dishes: Chicken and Waffle, Jamacain Jerk Chicken and Red Ruby Trout.
1884 Garden Ave Apt D, Eugene
(541) 731-1213
Equiano Café - Specialty Coffee
Since 2013, roastmaster Okon Udosenata has been roasting and serving specialty coffee and espressos that promotes a sustainability mission of sourcing small-farm, single variety coffee.
300 Blair Blvd, Eugene
(541) 953-2879
Once Famous Grill - Southern Food Cheesesteaks and Catfish Specialty
Located in Eugene’s Beergarden, Chef Keith Lewis serves authentic Southern Catfish specialties and Philly Cheese Steaks.
777 W 6th Ave, Eugene
(408) 899-1851
Dominican Delights Empanadas & Organic Coffee
Local food truck that serves authentic Dominican pastries and coffee. Often spotted at the Eugene Farmers Market.
(541) 636-8508
Mobile Lunch Service
Mishjacks Catering
Since 2012, Chef Tamisha Heacox-Jackson has been serving events and catering food across Eugene. Chef Jackson is an honor student at the Cordon Bleu and has two decades of experience in fine dining.
Phillyaw’s Cookout & Catering Service
Dino Phillyaw’s authentic pit and Carolina barbeque catering service. Not only is Phillyaw an accomplished pitmaster and cook, he was first introduced to Eugene as a UO linebacker for 4 years and had a chance to play in the Rose Bowl.
Fun Fact: During his time at UO he also ran track, finishing 2nd in the 100 Meter Dash in the Pac 10 Championship.
1050 Bethel Dr
(541) 357-2377
Robin Brown-Wood - Alma Food & Catering LLC
Off-premise caterer that can host parties or professional events serving traditional American cuisine.
(541) 513-2253
Stewart's Soul Fusion
Mobile food truck and cateror, Soul Fusion specializes in Southern dishes such as St. Louis Smokehouse Sandwiches.
490 S.Bertelsen Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 520-3916
Eugene’s Saturday Market also hosts numerous BIPOC owned restaurants and food carts such as: Bangkok Grill, Afhani Cuisine, Irie Jamaican Kitchen, Masala, Nice Rice, The Whole Enchilada, Sara’s Gourmet Tamales, and Saritza’s Mexican Food