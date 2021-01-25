Winters in Oregon are always something to dread, even for those of us who have lived here our whole lives. The rain, cold temperatures and sunsets at 4:30p.m. always seem to test our patience, especially with all the things happening in the world right now. Since we are spending more time inside this year, why not make your room more comfortable and warm?
There are many ways to spruce up your living space for the winter without breaking the bank. One of the easiest ways to do so would be adding string lights to your room. It’s a relatively cheap way to add some flair to the space, and once you are done with your lights for the holidays, you can simply hang them up around your home. All you really need is some command strips and hooks and you should be set.
Another great way to make your living space brighter would be a salt lamp. A Himalayan salt lamp can add some much needed ambiance to your room, especially once it starts to get very dark. With its very alluring orange collar and aesthetically pleasing appearance, salt lamps are a great addition to one’s room. An added plus would be the salt lamp’s orange glow, if you have trouble falling to sleep at night, you can turn this on a couple hours before you go to sleep to help relax.
If smell is a strong sense for you, another great addition to one’s living place would be incense sticks and/or scented candles. These would be perfect to help get you through those long days of classes, or long study days. The wide variety of scents that both of these can provide can really help bring a room to life and create a very warm atmosphere. What is nice about both of these would be the fact that they are relatively inexpensive and can be a nice alternative to keep your electricity bill down. If candles or incense don’t strike your fancy, another great way to change the aroma of a room would be a diffuser. Diffusers offer a wide variety of smells and can even help dehumidify a room.
Not into the fairy lights or essential oils? Simply reorganize the furniture in your room, or, add a new statement piece to your room. Whether it be adding a new chair, a bookshelf, or even removing old furniture all together, shifting is a tried and true way to revitalize a room.
As added decor, posters are a simple and effective way to add personality to any room, and can bring a nostalgic vibe. Alternatives are tapestries or even a neon sign. Throw pillows and blankets would be a great addition to any couch, as would setting up rug in your home. If you are looking for something less visual or smelly, a new sound system never disappoints and can help get you groovin’ and movin’ as a fun bonus during the winter blues. Anything from a record player, bluetooth speaker, or simply connecting Spotify to your TV, music can always change the mood of a room.