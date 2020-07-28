Solar Opposites
Each episode of “Solar opposites” goes into the life of a family of four aliens who now have ‘normal’ lives on Earth. This series is hilarious, clever, and often pushes the boundary regarding controversial topics.
If you like Rick and Morty, you will love this show. Fans speculate they may have a future crossover episode.
Genre: Sci-fi, Comedy
Seasons: One
Stream: Hulu
Community
The show is a sitcom about the lives of a community college study group, who turn into a group of close friends.
Donald Glover, otherwise known as Childish Gambio, starred in the show before leaving to focus on his career as a musician.
The episodes are funny and the seasons are long, so there is plenty of good content to binge!
Genre: Comedy, Sitcom
Seasons: Six
Stream: Netflix, Hulu
Have a Good Trip
Have a Good Trip is a documentary that explores the highs and lows of psychedelics as celebrities, including Sarah Silvermen, Ben Stiller, ASAP Rocky, and Carrie Fisher, share their shocking and hilarious stories about tripping.
Stream: Netflix
Genre: Documentary, Social and Cultural
Some Good News
John Krasinski, also known as Jim Halpert from ‘The Office,’ started a news broadcast from his desk at home where he reports all the good happening in the world.
If you need a smile, watch SGN!
Stream: Youtube
Parent Trap
Lindesey Lohan stars as separated twins, Annie and Hallie, who switch lives after meeting at summer camp as a plan to get their parents back together.
The move is nostalgic, funny and warm-hearted. It's the perfect comfort movie for summer time.
Genre: Family
Stream: Disney Plus
Ozark
A functional planner from Chicago has to relocate him and his family to the Ozarks after a money laundering scheme with the drug cartel goes wrong.
This show is complex, makes you pay attention, and is just crazy.
Genre: Drama
Stream: Hulu