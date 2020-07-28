  1. Solar Opposites

  • Each episode of “Solar opposites” goes into the life of a family of four aliens who now have ‘normal’ lives on Earth. This series is hilarious, clever, and often pushes the boundary regarding controversial topics. 

  • If you like Rick and Morty, you will love this show. Fans speculate they may have a future crossover episode.  

Genre: Sci-fi, Comedy

Seasons: One

Stream: Hulu

  1. Community

  • The show is a sitcom about the lives of a community college study group, who turn into a group of close friends. 

  • Donald Glover, otherwise known as Childish Gambio, starred in the show before leaving to focus on his career as a musician.

  • The episodes are funny and the seasons are long, so there is plenty of good content to binge!

Genre: Comedy, Sitcom

Seasons: Six

Stream: Netflix, Hulu

  1. Have a Good Trip

  • Have a Good Trip is a documentary that explores the highs and lows of psychedelics as celebrities, including Sarah Silvermen, Ben Stiller, ASAP Rocky, and Carrie Fisher, share their shocking and hilarious stories about tripping. 

Stream: Netflix

NEWS ARTICLE

Genre: Documentary, Social and Cultural

  1. Some Good News 

  • John Krasinski, also known as Jim Halpert from ‘The Office,’ started a news broadcast from his desk at home where he reports all the good happening in the world.

  • If you need a smile, watch SGN!

Stream: Youtube

  1. Parent Trap 

  • Lindesey Lohan stars as separated twins, Annie and Hallie, who switch lives after meeting at summer camp as a plan to get their parents back together.

  • The move is nostalgic, funny and warm-hearted. It's the perfect comfort movie for summer time.

Genre: Family

Stream: Disney Plus

  1. Ozark

  • A functional planner from Chicago has to relocate him and his family to the Ozarks after a money laundering scheme with the drug cartel goes wrong.

  • This show is complex, makes you pay attention, and is just crazy. 

Genre: Drama

Stream: Hulu 

Tags