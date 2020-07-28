Moving out is always stressful to think about and time consuming to do, especially for students who may have limited time to do so. With COVID-19, many students are being forced out of their current living situations earlier than expected. Although this is a stressful and emotional time, here are some tips to help navigate this chaotic spring move-out.
Coordinate with roommates, follow CDC guidelines: Many students choose to live with roommates, adding additional stress to the move-out process with social distancing guidelines. Listening to CDC guidelines and state regulations is crucial, and making sure to communicate these with your roommate is just as important! Creating scheduled times for you to move-out is helpful, and in regulation with the CDC. Along with scheduled move-out times, continue to follow the precautions done at home. This includes wiping down surfaces (especially before you start the move-out process), wearing masks in public, and celebrating the day with a cocktail hour. Small decisions like these will help to make the move-out process a little easier.
For students moving back home: For many students, moving off of campus means moving back home. Parents, siblings and a new environment, all whilst navigating this new system of learning is challenging. Reminding yourself that this situation is only temporary and to appreciate the extra time spent with your parents and family is helpful. As a college student, seeing your entire family only happens a few months out of the year. Taking this time to appreciate them and being at home, safe, is crucial. That being said, don’t be afraid to set your own boundaries now that you’re back home!
For students moving out of the dorms: As a freshman, making friends and finding your group of people is hard and takes time. By spring term, this challenge becomes less intimidating and you start to discover who you are and who your friends will be. Having to leave this situation and move out of a monumental time to start off adulthood is disappointing, to say the least. However, every freshman is going through this together. Nobody is missing out on any events, nobody is staying at school, and everybody is experiencing the same sanded experience. Use this to grow closer with your friends digitally and make this an experience that you remember in your own way.
For Seniors: I’m sure you’ve heard all the apologies, condolences, and efforts to make virtual graduation the best it can be. The truth is, it still sucks, and it’s okay to feel frustrated or upset during these challenging times. Make the most of this time. Plan a detailed trip back to Eugene with your college friends once COVID-19 has passed, or become pen pals so you have concrete letters for you to look back on and remember this time. Whatever you choose to do, make sure you remember this time in your life and the good that will eventually come from it.