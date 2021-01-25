The frigid and often rainy weather has settled into Oregon and the COVID-19 pandemic is still a very real obstacle in our lives. With seemingly few options, it may feel as though we are running out of things to do that don’t involve hunkering down inside. However, there are still simple, safe, and responsible ways to enjoy your free time.
First and foremost, be prepared to brave the weather. Ensure that you have layers that will resist holding in sweat and keep a warm top layer that, ideally, is waterproof. On the other hand, if your closet is packed with a few too many long sleeves, coats or last season’s winter gear, consider sorting through your wardrobe and donating warm items you no longer have use for. There are plenty of individuals and families that need warm items this time of year. The unique challenges presented by the pandemic can make affording sufficient amounts of warm clothing especially difficult this year. There is a Winter Clothing Drive hosted by the Catholic Community Services of Lane County or other organizations like St. Vincent Depaul and Goodwill.
When you find yourself hungry and looking to shake things up, it’s a great idea to grab some take-out at a locally run restaurant, bakery, or cafe. Ordering out is one of the best ways to safely ensure that the small businesses of Eugene stick around–they’re woven into the fabric of our community and these places rely on the community's business. Plus take-out is an exciting way to mix up your diet. Do be sure to tip well. Those who are out working are doing so because they need to and giving gratuity should be common practice these days. 20% is my rule of thumb but give whatever you can at check out.
Also, hitting up local grocers like Sundance, New Frontier Market, Capella Market or The Kiva is a nice way to get out of the house and provide business for these markets. Another benefit to shopping local is that small grocers provide more local and sustainable produce.
Looking for a computer break? Stretch your legs and try out a walk through Autzen or campus. There are plenty of routes to take on and it’s easy while outdoors to maintain a safe distance from others.
The weekends may provide an opportunity to go beyond the borders of Eugene. Mt. Hood and Mt. Bachelor both have beautiful locations to dust off your snowshoes and experience the charming snow. If you’d rather, the lifts are running and the snow has been great for skiing or snowboarding—masks required!
If you’re keeping it local, outdoor bonfires are the perfect way to warm up and enjoy the outdoors. Grab your roommates, blankets, some s’more and hot chocolate ingredients (I highly recommend sunflower butter chocolate cups), throw together a playlist and gather around the fire. As long as there is a safe place to light some wood, you’re good to go. Solid alternatives include rallying around the fireplace or roasting some ‘mellows over the stove. It’s all about finding the safest accommodations.
Parties are out but themed at-home hangouts are...in? With a little imagination and a quick trip through your temporarily retired “going out” clothes, you can turn your home into a mini soiree. Pick a theme and run with it. My house has tried out a black tie event for five, cooking night, collaging & drinks and game night. Turn on a fitting movie, make a formal menu, call up some dearly missed friends via video chat, and give yourself an excuse to dress up. You and your COVID circle can camp out in the living room and make the most out of it.
Regardless of what adventure you take on, staying safe remains the priority. With a few thoughtful measures to protect yourself and others, the Oregon winter still provides ample opportunity to have some fun and to take on new experiences. Getting outside, making some plans, or helping out the community in any shape or form will help you ride out the rest of this pandemic.