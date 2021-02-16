If you’re anything like me, your online landscape has been colored with beautiful sourdough loaves, intricate cakes, garnished cocktails, the works. For some, the idea of embarking on these culinary sensations is exciting, but for countless others the thought of taking on an entire focaccia bread masterpiece may as well be rocket science. So, where do you start in the kitchen? Because there has to be a way to strengthen your culinary skills beyond boxed mac and to create beautiful homemade dishes that you can be proud of.
Step One: Welcome every mistake–there will be plenty!
Here’s the thing, anyone learning to cook should absolutely be adding too much salt, burning their garlic or over-mixing their cake batter. Each time you step into the kitchen there is something to master or try for the first time. Failing terribly ought to be celebrated; it means you're gathering a deeper understanding of food! Chefs and bakers refine their creations and revise dishes constantly, it’s the only way through. I’ll bet if you over-baked your first dozen of snickerdoodles at 12 minutes the second batch will bake for 9 and you’ll hit the cookies with a nod of approval and a, “much better.” Behind any great recipe are countless experiments that were less than wonderful.
Step Two: Prepare or perish.
Upon assembling your meal, make sure you have the basics layed out. Begin with a good knife (the sharper the knife, the safer) and clear an open space for your cutting board, then collect every ingredient and utensil required before you start. Get your oven preheated or throw your pot of water on. Just consider what piece of the dish takes the most time. If there is one thing I’ve learned as I have embarked on my own cooking journey, it’s that even a terribly messy chef needs to begin with a clean workshop. Throw on an apron and compose your kitchen. If you’re working with a new recipe read it top to bottom, probably even twice through. Surprises are an inevitable way to throw off your flow and confidence–the two things you’ll really need in the kitchen. I like to begin my cooking with chopping my aromatics like garlic, ginger or onion, plucking my herbs and placing my measuring cups and spoons on the counter… and it always looks quite nice. Though it may seem very time consuming at first, preparation is key to ensure smooth sailing.
Step Three: Finding a dish, with or without a recipe.
The remarkable thing about learning to cook these days is that there are YouTube videos, Instagram pages, TV shows and blogs everywhere at your disposal. There are visual step by step breakdowns on how to make the perfect tagine, enchiladas, cacio e pepe, ramen and absolutely anything else. If you’re really unsure on how to kick off your meal, eliminate the pressure and take a peek into your kitchen. What needs to be used up? Maybe some old sweet potatoes can make for a stew, that last portion of your bread can be thrown into a panini or your final few eggs can be soft-boiled and take your salad to the next level. However, if the food in your kitchen isn’t very appealing, go grab an interesting and locally sourced ingredient at the grocery store. The most delicious dishes can be so simple if the ingredients are fresh and in season! Recipes are fantastic and will introduce you to harmonious flavors, but cooking is also the skill of spontaneity. Just about anything can be altered to get your taste buds dancing.
Step Four: Make plenty and share your work.
If you want extra motivation to create something fantastic go ahead and tell your friends or family that you’re going to make them a meal… then give yourself a few days to familiarize yourself with the plate. Master the steps then rock the preparation when the big day comes around. I find that the most rewarding part about making a delicious meal is being able to share the magic with the people you care for. The process of preparing food may become very meditative, but the act of sharing your creation and dining with others is fulfilling and inspiring.
This is the process to fall in love with. Cooking is simultaneously an act of self-expression, generosity and kindness. It’s been almost a year that we’ve been living in this pandemic and yet we must continue to look towards uncovering ways in which we can appreciate the most fundamental joys in life and to find some secrets to the human condition that we can take with us. The legendary Chef Alice Waters once said, “This is the power of gathering: it inspires us, delightfully, to be more hopeful, more joyful, more thoughtful: in a word, more alive.”