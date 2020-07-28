How To Celebrate the Graduation You Deserve

While regulations are loosening, many of us are still uncertain about meeting up with others. With graduation right around the corner for many seniors like myself, it’s a hard time. It could be worse, of course, but it’s okay to wish it were better. There’s also ways you can celebrate your achievement without endangering your health too much. Here’s some tips to getting the perfect pics, finding ways to connect and throwing a grad party that doesn’t have to feel so grim.
Treat your graduation as any other: send out notifications to your family members, post on social medias and if you’re still into it—order your cap and gown
Just because you’re not walking (at least not this year) doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t order yourself a gown. Although many people will opt out, consider borrowing a gown from a friend who did order theirs and using that to take pics of your own. Not comfortable with this? Get dressed up in your nicest clothes and head over to Lillis to take a classic graduation photo in front of the “O.” You can have a roommate snap a photo for you, set your phone up on a timer, or take a selfie! In this time, documenting things as it is, is arguably more important than making things seem “normal.” Nothing is normal right now, you don’t have to pretend it is! Document this time in your life, because someday you might want to remember it.
If you want the photos to look their best, take them on a sunny day after 2pm. Make sure to smile your brightest, and feel confident. The quality of the camera is nothing without good lighting, so focus on that and the rest will come, whether you have a fancy camera or just a phone to shoot on.
Add an element of surprise. I’ve seen photos of people in full cap and gown with a mask on! This is a sign of the times as much as it is interesting and different. Trying to think of something different? Make your photos lighthearted by dressing up nicely, putting on a mask, wearing your cap and gown and take a selfie in front of your computer that’s displaying the Lillis “O.”
Keep it lighthearted, as much as you can
Arrange a group video call for your grandparents, extended family, immediate family, and friends to attend. More than likely, people will come who wouldn’t have been able to even without COVID-19. You can do a walk for them, have a roommate call your name and even print out a photo of President Schill to put up on your wall (just remember to take him down after, because that’s weird).
Do online commencement
If you are planning to do online commencement, make sure to add your slide. And if you’re not, create a slideshow of your own detailing some of your accomplishments, hopes, and highs and lows of your college experience. Have a video date with your college friends where everyone can share their own slideshows. If you’re comfortable, this can be done outside as a group too, with everyone’s own laptops. You can all wear caps and gowns as well. Remember to keep things light hearted as much as possible.
Plan for the future
While this sounds daunting, it doesn’t have to be that way. Plan a graduation party that family members can attend when the virus has ended entirely. With the future being so uncertain, and lack of plans having uprooted many graduate’s lives, plan for something that you can be certain will happen eventually. Because eventually, you will be able to be close to others again, and you’ll never appreciate