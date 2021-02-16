Want to enjoy a picnic in the park or meal prep for your busy work week? Bento boxes are traditional Japanese home-cooked meals designed to be eaten on the go, and they’re perfect for a variety of occasions! They’re a great way of having a multi-course healthy meal that includes a variety of textures and flavors to enjoy, and they’re just as fun to put together.
It’s so important that we nourish our bodies properly, and often when we’re too busy, we resort to a quick and easy meal rather than a healthy one. Taking the time to meal prep is one of the most beneficial and rewarding things you can do for your health, and it’s also super yummy!
Typically when assembling your bento box, the main course will be on the biggest section of the bottom box, and your sides can fit in the sections to the side or on top of your main course. Bento boxes traditionally consist of rice and different textured meats, vegetables, fruits and a dessert. Now they have become more mainstream, the concept can be adapted to many different recipes to truly suit anyone. All of these recipes are home cooked meals that you’ll be able to enjoy anywhere your busy life takes you throughout the week, and you’ll have the peace of mind in knowing you’re making a conscious effort to treat your body with kindness by giving it the nutrients and delicious food it deserves.
Vegetarian Delight
For the vegetarians, this sweet and sour tofu bento box with rice and broccoli is a great option for a hot, savory lunch.
(makes 2 servings)
You’ll need:
1 clove of garlic finely chopped
1 thumb of ginger (about an inch)
1 tbsp cornstarch
1 tbsp sesame oil
2 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp maple syrup
1 tbsp Sriracha
1 block of extra firm tofu
1 cup of white jasmine rice
1 cup of frozen, ready to steam broccoli
Start by preparing your sauce with the garlic, ginger, corn starch, sesame oil, soy sauce, maple syrup, and Sriracha.
After the sauce is whisked thoroughly, chop extra-firm tofu into cubes and marinate in the sauce for about 10 minutes.
Prepare rice and broccoli.
Remove tofu from the marinade and save the remaining sauce.
Fry the tofu in a pan on medium high heat in sunflower oil for 10-15 minutes or until crispy.
Turn off heat and pour the remaining sauce over the tofu.
Now assemble your bento box, and enjoy your on the go lunch or dinner!
Pesto in the Park
For a socially-distanced date night in the park you might enjoy this pesto pasta with a side of grilled chicken and roasted carrots.
(makes 2-4 servings)
You’ll need:
1 box of penne
Store bought or homemade pesto
3 large carrots, chopped into pennies
1 tbsp olive oil
Salt, pepper, and smoked paprika
2 chicken breasts
Start by preheating your oven to 415 degrees Fahrenheit.
Boil your pasta water.
Chop your carrots and toss them lightly with the olive oil, salt, pepper, and smoked paprika.
Put them on a baking sheet and bake for 15-18 minutes.
Heat a medium sized frying pan on medium heat with olive oil.
Add your chicken breasts and cook on each side for about 7 minutes until thoroughly cooked.
Cook your noodles according to the instructions.
When your noodles are done, strain them and add your pesto.
Assemble your bento box with the pesto pasta, grilled chicken, and carrots, and chow down!
Turkey Sandwich with a Tomato Basil Twist
For a quick and easy lunch on the go you might consider making this basil turkey sandwich, served with healthy snacks to keep you full all the way to dinner.
You’ll need:
2 slices of multigrain whole wheat bread
1 tbsp tomato basil hummus
½ avocado sliced
Spinach or lettuce
Two slices of oven roasted turkey
Red bell pepper sliced
Baby carrots
Sliced cucumber
Sweet potato chips
Dark chocolate chunks
Cashews
Dried raspberries
Walnuts
For the sandwich, start by toasting your bread and chopping your vegetables.
Spread your hummus on the bread and assemble with the avocado, spinach, turkey, and bell peppers.
Cut in half and place in your bento box.
In the other portions, place your baby carrots, sliced cucumber, and sweet potato chips.
For the top half of your bento box, mix your nuts, chocolate chunks, and dried raspberries for a gourmet trail mix.