With only two teams ranked going into the weekend of collegiate action and Oregon, the only unbeaten team, losing in bizarre fashion to the Stanford Cardinal, The Pac-12 is now anyone’s for the taking. Here’s an updated look at the Pac-12 power rankings.
Pac-12 North:
Oregon State (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12)
The Oregon State Beavers moved to 2-0 in conference play (4-1) behind a gutsy win at home against the Washington Huskies. Despite posting only 48 passing yards, the Beavers were still able to get the win behind a productive run game which yielded 242 yards and were able to hold the ball long enough to fend off a late-game Husky comeback. Oregon State now holds sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 North.
Stanford (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12)
The Stanford Cardinal knocked off the No. 3 Oregon Ducks in front of a spirited home crowd. Quarterback Tanner McKee completed 20-of-36 passes with three touchdowns, propelling his team to an all-important home victory. Oregon penalties kept Stanford drives alive and allowed for scoring opportunities as well, most notably on the final drive of regulation when the Cardinal forced overtime.
Oregon (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12)
The Ducks entered week five ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation and looked to build on the return of Mel Kiper’s top-ranked NFL prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Ducks offense looked stagnant while their defense’s “bend don’t break” tactic failed to produce the takeaways it created in week four. The Ducks lost at Stanford 24-31. The loss drops the Ducks to No. 8 in the AP Poll and No. 3 in the Pac 12 North.
Washington (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12)
After squeaking out a win in week four against Cal, the Huskies’ luck ran out in Corvallis. Washington won the fourth quarter, 14-10, but couldn’t dig themselves out of a seven-point hole in the final minutes.
Washington State (2-3, 1-2 Pac-12)
Following a loss against the Utah Utes in week four, the Washington State Cougars bounced back on Saturday in Berkeley. A 21-6 victory went in their favor as their defense stepped up, allowing conversions on only 3-of-16 third downs for Chase Garbers and the Cal Bears.
California (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12)
The California Golden Bears fell for the second week in a row. They will look to regroup over a bye week before traveling to meet the Oregon Ducks for a Friday night game on October 15.
Pac-12 South:
Arizona State (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12)
Averaging a whopping 8.9 yards per play from scrimmage, Herm Edwards’ Sun Devils advanced the field with ease en route to a 42-23 victory over the UCLA Bruins.
Utah (2-2, 1-0 Pac-12
Utah used its bye week to prepare for USC this week. The Utes sit at 2-2 with both of their losses this season coming against ranked opponents, No. 10 BYU, 26-17, and No. 25 San Diego State, 33-31.
USC (3-2, 2-2 Pac-12)
The Trojans fired their head coach Clay Helton after getting humiliated by the Oregon State Beavers in week four. The Southern California squad got its season back on track with a 37-14 victory against Colorado.
UCLA (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12)
Four hundred thirty-five yards of total offense was not enough for Chip Kelly’s team; they fell at home to Arizona State 42-23. UCLA was previously ranked No. 13 in the nation. But, following losses against Fresno State and their most recent defeat at home to the Sun Devils, the Bruins find themselves unranked nationally. They’re still plenty talented with the backfield duo of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet to lead the show on offense.
Arizona (1-4, 0-1 Pac-12)
Coming off a week at Autzen Stadium in which the Wildcats were picked five times, maybe a week off was what Arizona needed. At 1-4 with a loss against Northern Arizona on the record, Jedd Fisch’s team needs to find an identity before continuing their treacherous Pac-12 schedule.
Colorado (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12)
Colorado fell in week five at home. One for ten efficiency on third down made it hard to compete with a USC team that played inspired football and knocked the Buffaloes into the bottom spot in the Pac-12 South at 0-2 in conference play. The good news for the Buffs is they meet an equally unimpressive Arizona Wildcats team back home at Folsom Field for week six.