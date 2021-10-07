With the Ducks on a bye week a little less than halfway through the season, Here’s a look at some of the best performances from Oregon thus far.
Best team performance: week two at Ohio State
This was a defining win for the Ducks, and it came in just the second week of the year. When Oregon went to the Horseshoe in Columbus, many thought they didn’t stand a chance without Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Flowe.
What they did shook the entire college football community. The Ducks didn’t just sneak up on the Buckeyes right at the end of the game, they led the game the entire way through. It was Oregon’s first win against the Buckeyes in program history.
CJ Verdell was phenomenal against Ohio State. He tallied 161 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. On his second score, he exploded through the Ohio State secondary for a 77-yard touchdown run.
The Oregon offensive line was dominant against Ohio State as well. Almost every single time the offense needed a push from the line, they got it. The entire offensive line’s performance helped lead Oregon to its biggest win of the young season.
Verone McKinley III also had a huge day, securing the game with an interception on Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. The Buckeyes got the ball once more, but the defense staved off a tying score.
Best offensive player: CJ Verdell
Verdell has been the most important offensive player for the Ducks this season. He’s also been the most consistent.
Of the 22 offensive touchdowns the Ducks have scored, Verdell accounted for six of them. His ability to explode up the middle and barrel over defenders for extra yards has been invaluable.
But, during the Ducks’ week five meeting with Stanford, Verdell’s season was put in doubt. In the third quarter, he left the game with a foot injury. Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal called it a “pretty significant injury.” This could be a significant blow for the offense and for a player who has struggled to stay healthy throughout his college career.
Best defensive player(s): Bennett Williams and Verone McKinley III
It’s hard to give this title to just one of these players because both have been so crucial for the Oregon defense. Between the two of them, they’ve amassed seven interceptions helping to give the offense strong field position in key moments.
With Williams out after what coach Cristobal deemed a “freak accident,” the Ducks will be missing one of their best players on their defensive side –– likely for the year. The transfer safety had two picks, one of which was a pick six against Arizona in week four.
McKinley III will have to continue to be a veteran presence for the Ducks this season. No moment has been too big for him, and he will need to continue to make those critical plays as the Ducks struggle to recover from the loss of Williams.
Best special teams player: Tom Snee
Snee has, at times, been the Ducks’ most important player. His ability to pin teams deep has helped Oregon make stops and has given the offense good field position. Snee put the opposing team inside its own 20-yard line 11 times this season.
Snee’s skills were on full display in the first two games. He managed to pin Fresno State at their own 4-yard line before they turned the ball over, allowing the Ducks to tie the game up. Against the Buckeyes, he pinned Ohio State at their own 11-yard line, making them unable to get the yardage needed to win the game.