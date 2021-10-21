This one would mean a lot to Chip Kelly, wouldn’t it?
The former Oregon coach, accredited with turning the program into a national contender in just his first year, has followed a far different path in Los Angeles.
Kelly won more games during his first year, 12, in Eugene than he won in his first three combined in Southern California: three wins in 2018 and four in 2019. Some thought the offensive guru, once viewed as one of the nation’s more innovative coaches, had lost his touch.
But results came last season when the Bruins ended their shortened season at 3-4. Kelly almost stole a game in Eugene last season with backup quarterback Chase Griffin. Now he’s got his multi-year starter, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, back and UCLA (5-2, tied for second in the Pac-12 South) is searching for a signature win against the Ducks.
The UCLA coach is 0-2 against his former team. But, on Saturday, as College Gameday travels to Los Angeles, the stage is set for Kelly’s first win over his former program.
When Oregon has the ball
Unlike the Ducks’ defense, whose numbers outside of turnovers forced have been unremarkable, the Bruins have a clear strength on defense — a unit on which all 11 starters are either seniors or fifth-years.
UCLA is an elite run-stopping team. The Bruins are No. 9 nationally and the Pac-12 leaders in rush yards allowed per game. At just 91 per game, they're the only team in the conference to allow fewer than 100.
The Bruins attack the ball at all levels. The group has forced nine fumbles through seven games. UCLA’s defensive backs, led by senior safety Qwuantrezz Knight (team-high 40 tackles and three forced fumbles), are physical in the run game.
“They’re gonna sell all out and stop the run,” Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead said.
Moorhead described the group as “multiple and aggressive.” He also noted the Bruins’ propensity to blitz on first and second down.
Senior linebacker Mitchell Agude is second on the team in tackles (26) and forced fumbles (2).
But the Ducks, should their starting quarterback be so inclined, will have opportunities to attack down field.
Statistically, the Bruins own the conference’s worst pass defense. They’ve allowed 2,031 yards this year, nearly 400 yards higher than any other team. Their 290 pass yards allowed per game stand alone atop the conference.
UCLA does have 14 sacks — 3.5 coming by way of defensive tackle Datona Jackson and three from linebacker Bo Calvert. But, despite experienced defensive backs such as Quentin Lake and Stephan Blaylock on the back end, the secondary has sacrificed chunk plays all season.
When UCLA has the ball
Oregon’s defense has struggled to get off the field all season. Only the Cal Bears allow more yards than the Ducks (407.8). Worse yet, Oregon has lost the time of possession battle in every game of the season except for its loss to Stanford.
This week, the Ducks face the conference’s most explosive run game.
The Bruins have punished defenses on the ground all year. They’re first in the conference in total rush yards (1,541) and second in rush yards per game at 220.1.
Zach Charbonnet — the junior and former Michigan Wolverine — is a bruising runner who has already amassed 697 yards and seven touchdowns on the year. Senior Brittain Brown balances the workload, adding 468 yards and another four scores. Both average 6.4 yards per carry.
“To me, the most impressive thing they do is that they are really physical,” Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said. “They’ve got a big, experienced offensive line.”
Oregon’s getting healthy in the knick of time. The Ducks need all the bodies they can get up front. Mase Funa will be a welcome addition to a front seven that had dominant moments against Cal, especially after Kayvon Thibodeaux’s second half return.
In his fourth year as UCLA’s starter, Thompson-Robinson has risen into the upper echelon of the conference’s signal callers.
The senior has racked up 1,419 yards on a 60.8% completion rate to go along with 13 touchdowns. He’s amassed 329 yards on the ground as well.
His favorite target is junior tight end Greg Dulcich — a field-stretching force who’s averaging a team-high 17.8 yards per catch. He’s too fast for most linebackers, yet too big for smaller defensive backs.
Ducks’ nickelback Jamal Hill could be an option when Oregon opts to go with man coverage due to his coverage abilities and linebacker-esque size.
Regardless of outcome, Saturday’s matchup will go a long way in deciding how both the Pac-12 North and South divisions shake out. It’s Oregon’s first true test — on paper — since their trip to Columbus.
It’s an opportunity for a statement game from Oregon’s Anthony Brown and a signature win for Chip Kelly. For the Ducks, it’s a chance to re-establish themselves in the national conversation.