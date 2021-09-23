For Oregon safety Verone McKinley III, everything has come around full circle.
When the No. 11 Oregon Ducks took on the No. 16 Auburn Tigers in 2019, McKinley III had a chance to seal the victory. But, with nine seconds remaining on first-and-10 from the 26-yard Seth Williams. Williams hauled in Bo Nix’s pass as McKinley III conceded the winning touchdown.
The Ducks lost 27-21.
More than two years have passed since that game. McKinnley III used that time to prepare for his next big moment, ensuring the outcome would go in his favor.
Leading up to the Ohio State game, McKinley III had dreams of catching the game-winning interception.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, those dreams turned into reality.
The Ducks established a 7-point lead late in the game as their defense took the field, knowing one play could end the game. McKinley III made that play.
He tracked down CJ Stroud’s pass in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter to seal the upset victory for the Ducks over the Ohio State Buckeyes.
“We saw a sense of urgency in practice,” defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said. “I learned that we have guys who are ready to step up in the big spots.”
McKinley III was certainly one of those guys. His game-sealing interception was a result of the hard work he put in at practice and the time he’s dedicated to watching film.
“On the TV copy, you can see me saying, ‘They’re about to run an under route,’” McKinley III said. “[Stroud] overthrew it, and I was in a position to get a pick.”
McKinley III’s goal heading into the marquee matchup was to make his presence known, he said. He established that mindset in the first quarter, and it carried throughout the game, allowing him to maximize his opportunity on the biggest play.
After coming through with the game-winning pick against the Buckeyes, the ball-hawking safety topped that performance in week three against Stony Brook.
On the first drive, the Seawolves attempted to convert on third-and-6. Delante Hellams Jr. ran a seam route looking for the target, but McKinley III jumped the route.
He stepped up, asserting himself between the ball and the receiver to intercept Tyquell Fields’ pass.
McKinley III added another interception in the following quarter, giving him three picks through the Ducks’ first three games.
“I feel like I’m a playmaker,” McKinley III said. “I’m always running to the ball, and I understand the projection of where the ball is going to land.”
The Ducks defense will go as far as McKinley III’s leadership and playmaking abilities can take them. Head coach Mario Cristobal knows the veteran safety is one of the most crucial pieces for his defense.
“Verone epitomizes our culture,” Cristobal said. “He’s a great leader and player… Guys like that drive the locker room. I can’t say enough about Verone, he’s special and we’re blessed to have him.”
The Ducks begin Pac-12 play next week when they host the Arizona Wildcats. For a team with high aspirations of defending their conference title and reaching new heights this season, plays like McKinley III’s must continue throughout the year.