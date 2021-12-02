Within the Oregon offensive line lies a player whose veteran leadership has helped the Ducks become one of the strongest offensive line units in the Pac-12. Alex Forsyth has spent the last four years developing and contributing to an impressive front.
An Oregon native, Forsyth went to high school just under two hours away from Autzen Stadium. Forsyth developed into a dominant and powerful offensive lineman. While he wasn’t much of a leader through his words, his actions motivated his teammates to match his level of effort and commitment.
“He was a leader more by example and work ethic,” West Linn head coach Chris Miller said. “I think that’s how he motivated his teammates was through his example, by his performance. When he needed to say something and said it, players will obviously listen.”
In 2016, his senior year of high school, he helped West Linn achieve an undefeated season that ultimately ended with a victory in the Oregon 6A state championship. He also made the 6A All-State team his senior year.
“He was highly respected by his teammates,” Miller said. “He just worked hard to improve himself and get better and do training on his own.”
While his determination to become the best offensive lineman he could be earned him an offer to play football at Oregon, there were other figures that helped him along the way.
In 2012, Forsyth lost his father in the Clackamas Town Center shooting. His father was a huge role model for him, and the two routinely attended Duck games together. Forsyth has worked tirelessly to honor his dad.
“He grew up going to Duck games and going with his dad,” Miller said. “I think he’s playing for him as well.”
He honored his dad by earning a starting spot on his father’s favorite team. Since he became a Duck, he has grown into one of the most versatile players on the team.
Throughout his four years in the offensive line, he has played in games at left guard, right guard, right tackle and center. Through the past two seasons, he has excelled specifically in the center position. His ability to play all positions on the line earned him the nickname of “toolbox”.
“I play every position,” Forsyth said in August. “It helps you absorb and understand the entire offense.”
As a junior, Forsyth led the offensive line in snaps played. Unfortunately, he’s seen back spasms hinder his number of plays this year. He missed a couple games, including Oregon’s first loss of the season to Stanford in Palo Alto. Without one of their leaders on the line, they fell to the Cardinal.
Luckily for Oregon, it seems they will have his veteran leadership for one more season, as he has plans to return for his senior year.
“I’m not going to participate in senior day,” he said prior to the rivalry matchup against Oregon State. “I’ll be coming back this next year.”