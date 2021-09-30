The Pac-12 has continued to be an odd conference this year as a few of the early favorites are already proving to be mediocre.
After four weeks of play, only four teams remain above .500. Previously ranked Washington and Utah have not been able to help the Pac-12 solidify itself as a top conference, already dropping two games apiece. Oregon and UCLA are the only ranked teams this conference has left as the gap between the rest of the conference continues to grow.
No. 3 Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12)
Another week, another win for the No. 3 Oregon Ducks. Arizona had its moments, but the Ducks’ ball-hawking abilities proved too much for the winless Arizona Wildcats. Oregon ended with five interceptions en route to a 41-19 win.
No. 20 UCLA (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12)
The Bruins bounced back this week after losing to Fresno State in week three. They beat Stanford on the road, 35-24, in large part due to another great performance from senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson has been a huge part of the Bruins’ success this year and looks to fight off Arizona State for sole control of the Pac-12 South next week at home.
Arizona State (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12)
After a loss to BYU stripped them of their top-25 ranking, the Sun Devils returned to form, beating Colorado 35-13 in week four. Week five will bring Arizona State its biggest game of the season thus far, taking on No. 20 UCLA on the road. A win for the Sun Devils would put them back in contention for a top-25 placement.
Oregon State (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12)
The Beavers won their first game in The Coliseum since 1960 in week four and did it convincingly. Sophomore Chance Nolan threw four touchdowns in the 45-27 win against the USC Trojans. The Beavers look to give the cross town rival Ducks a fight for the Pac-12 North.
Utah (2-2, 1-0 Pac-12)
A pair of early losses have had Utes fans shaking their heads this year. After an initial top-25 ranking, Utah lost to BYU and San Diego State. Then their prized transfer quarterback Charlie Brewer left the program after he was benched. In his wake, they got out of the losing streak this week, beating Washington State 24-13 at home.
Washington (2-2, 1-0 Pac-12)
The Huskies were another Pac-12 school who have been disappointing early in the season. Losing to Montana in week one after starting the year at No. 20 has pretty much summed up the start of the season for Washington. They escaped another loss in week four, handling Cal in overtime, 31-24.
Stanford (2-2, 1-1 Pac-12)
After two big wins in a row, Stanford could not fend off the No. 24 Bruins, losing 35-24. A difficult schedule has been the downfall for the Cardinal, already having played three teams who have been, or are currently, ranked this year. It doesn’t get any easier in week five as they’ll welcome the visiting No. 3 Ducks.
USC (2-2, 1-2 Pac-12)
The Trojans might just be the biggest disappointment of the conference this year, starting off as the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team. Big losses to Stanford in week two and Oregon State in week four have hurt this team, while still trying to find a long-term replacement head coach after the firing of Clay Helton.
Colorado (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12)
After showing signs of talent in a heartbreaking week two loss to Texas A&M, Colorado has been outscored 65-13 the last two weeks. This team cannot afford many more losses if they want to keep any Pac-12 title hopes alive.
Cal (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12)
The Golden Bears lost a close overtime game to Washington in week four after finally getting their first win in their previous game. Cal is hoping that a week five win against Washington State will change its season trajectory.
Washington State (1-3, 0-2 Pac-12)
Having its only win of the season come against Portland State is definitely a concern for this Cougar team. It might be a long season for Wazzu as they still have to play Oregon and BYU in future weeks.
Arizona (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12)
Not much to explain about this one as the Wildcats are having a season that has not been exciting. Losing to Oregon this past week in a five-interception night is a fairly good depiction of this young season. Arizona hopes to pick up its first win against UCLA in week five, but it won’t come easily.