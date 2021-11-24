In the midst of an abnormal 2020 college football season, No. 15 Oregon was trying to prove itself to the playoff committee with a limited level of competition.
Going into Corvallis at 3-0, the Ducks were expected to take care of the 1-2 Beavers. After being hot offensively for a majority of the contest, the game took a turn for the worst when Tyler Shough threw a pick inside the Ducks’ own 35 in the fourth quarter.
The momentum never left the Beavers’ side as they went on to outscore the Ducks 22-7 in the fourth quarter, going on to win the game 41-38.
After the Ducks failed to execute a hook and ladder miracle play, the Beavers sideline erupted as the whole team sprinted into the center of their home turf with excitement. Across from the celebration, the Oregon athletes slowly walked to the sideline in disappointment.
After the Ducks dominated the inter-state rivalry for most of the 2010’s, the matchup has become more competitive with the Beavers trending up the past five years. The rivalry this year holds more at stake than recent years, as the winner may decide the Pac-12 North champion. With the Beavers riding high off a big win against Arizona State, the Ducks need to be a different team than they were last week in Salt Lake City.
The Ducks began a reign of dominance over the Beavers starting in 2008, winning eight straight rivalry games. In every one of those wins, the Ducks were ranked, ranging from No. 1 to No. 19.
In 2008, Oregon State needed a win to secure a spot in the Rose Bowl, which would’ve been its first appearance in 44 years. The Ducks spoiled this prospect, destroying the Beavers 65-38 in Corvallis and setting a record for most points scored in the history of the rivalry.
The following year, the game was labeled “War of the Roses,” as it would be the first time in the matchup history the winner would clinch a spot to the Rose Bowl. The Ducks won 37-33 in a back and forth game, securing their first Rose Bowl appearance in 15 years.
Another notable win in the Ducks’ lengthy winning streak was in 2010. Oregon was No. 2 in the nation going into the game, looking to clinch a spot in the Bowl Championship Series championship game. On the other side, Oregon State needed one more win to become bowl eligible and looked to take away Oregon’s championship hopes. But the Ducks avoided the upset, winning 37-20.
In 2016 the Beavers snapped the Ducks’ eight-game winning streak, which was the longest in the rivalry's history. Oregon State outscored the Ducks 13-0 in the fourth quarter and took the game 34-24 as the crowd stormed the field in Corvallis.
Since then, the Ducks are 3-2 in their last five against the Beavers.
This year's Beavers have exceeded expectations, having a legitimate chance to win the Pac-12 North with a win over the Ducks. This season, Oregon State has made a living off its home games (6-0), while being a disappointment on the road (1-4).
On the eve of another rivalry matchup, the Ducks are looking for a bounce back to land a trip to the Pac-12 championship game with a chance to get their revenge on Utah.
Oregon State will try to pull off the improbable and win three straight to end the year and earn a trip to Las Vegas for the championship. With things trending up for Oregon State, and the Ducks looking to assert their dominance once again, it will be another memorable matchup between the in-state rivals.