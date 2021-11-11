With a win at Washington last weekend Oregon further separated itself from the rest of the conference. With only three weeks to play only three Pac-12 teams are bowl eligible. These are the Pac-12 standings entering week 10.
Oregon (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12)
A 26-16 road win against Washington was Oregon's first time covering the spread as a favorite all season. With their fourth straight win, the Ducks control their own destiny. Winning out presumably will punch Oregon’s ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Ducks host Washington State this weekend in Eugene.
Utah (6-3, 5-1 Pac-12)
The Utes improved to 5-1 in the Pac-12 with an impressive 52-7 blowout over the Stanford Cardinal. Utah converted on 7-of-11 third downs, punting just once. Utah, who leads the south division, meets Arizona this week in a highly favorable matchup.
Arizona State (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12)
Rachaad White carried the football 28 times for 202 yards and three scores for the Sun Devils, who took care of USC 31-16 at home. Jayden Daniels and the Sun Devils, who boast one of the Pac-12’s most exciting offenses, will travel to Seattle and meet the Washington Huskies next week.
Washington State (5-4, 4-2 Pac-12)
The Cougars took a week off after defeating Arizona State two weeks ago. Although they no longer run Mike Leach’s “air-raid” offense, quarterback Anthony Gordon leads the Pac-12 in passing touchdowns with 18. The Cougars will travel to Eugene this weekend to meet the Ducks; Oregon has won the past two meetings.
Oregon State (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12)
The Beavers, on a two-game losing streak, dropped an overtime thriller at Colorado 37-34. After giving up 39 points the previous week, Tim Tibesar was fired as defensive coordinator. With five wins, the Beavers need two more to claim bowl eligibility. Looking to bounce back, the Beavers will host Stanford this weekend in Corvallis.
UCLA (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12)
The Bruins have cooled off tremendously after peaking at No. 13 in the nation when they beat LSU in week 2. Riddled with injuries, most notably a thumb injury to star dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Bruins are currently on a two-game losing streak. Chip Kelly’s squad will host the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend.
Washington (4-5, 3-3 Pac-12)
The Huskies dropped a heated, rainy game to Oregon at home, 26-16. Prior to the game, Washington head coach Jimmy Lake made comments disrespecting Oregon's “academic prowess.” During the game, Lake struck a UW player trying to break up a scuffle and was suspended for next week’s game without pay. The Huskies will look to get back into the win column, without Lake, hosting Arizona State this weekend.
USC (4-5, 3-4 Pac-12)
After firing head coach Clay Helton earlier this season, USC has slid toward the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. The Trojans fell this past weekend in Tempe to Arizona State 31-16. Two wins away from bowl eligibility, they will look to bounce back hosting Cal this weekend in Los Angeles.
Colorado (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12)
The Buffaloes have had an underwhelming season, but were able to upset Oregon State this past weekend in front of home fans 37-34. Their defense was able to step up, picking off Chance Nolan in the red-zone, the lone turnover of the game. Freshman quarterback Brendan Lewis continued to improve, throwing for 170 yards and three touchdowns. The Buffaloes will look to build on their performance when they travel to Los Angeles this weekend to meet Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins.
Stanford (3-6, 2-5 Pac-12)
Since upsetting No. 5 Oregon in week 5, the Cardinal have struggled on both sides of the football, dropping their last four games. In last weekend’s 52-7 loss against Utah, the Cardinal turned the ball over twice — once by interception and once by fumbling while going 3-of-13 on third downs. The Cardinal will look to bounce back in Corvallis this weekend against an Oregon State team which hasn’t been bowl eligible since 2013.
Arizona (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12)
The Wildcats picked up their first win of the season this weekend, stunning Cal in a 10-3 nightmare of a game for both teams. The Wildcats, who lead the Pac-12 in interceptions thrown, overcame three picks by holding the Golden Bears to 1-of-14 on third downs. Arizona will look to build on its win this weekend when it hosts Pac-12 champion contender Utah.