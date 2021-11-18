The Oregon Ducks have been challenged time and time again by division foes seemingly out of their talent tier. Playing to their opponent’s level has been a constant. Duck fans should hope that happens again this Saturday because the Utah Utes are talented and will be ready for a dogfight.
Since joining the Pac-12 in 2010, head coach Kyle Whittingham has led the Utes to nine winning seasons, two of which ended in a trip to the conference championship game.
“Utah is a really talented football team,” Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said. “They’ve got a lot of staff continuity, and their scheme has been good for a significant amount of time.”
The Utes failed to earn the crown of the conference in both championship appearances, falling to the Ducks in their most recent attempt in 2019. They have another chance to reach that pinnacle this season.
Utah is in control of its own destiny in the Pac-12 South. A win against Oregon would clinch its place in the championship game. Even with a loss, the Utes’ conference record gives them the best chance of any team from the South to reach the Pac-12 championship.
Utah leads the conference in total points, and its potent offense is powered by a strong running game. Led by Tavion Thomas, the Utes are third in the conference in rushing yards per game.
Thomas is third in the conference in yards per carry. His impressive mark of 6.1 comes on a high volume of 122 carries.
The Utes’ passing attack has been equally impressive. They set it up with their run, drawing defenses in and then dropping the ball over the secondary.
After losing the camp battle to Charlie Brewer, Cam Rising took over the starting spot in the third week of the season after Brewer transferred to Baylor. Rising has led Utah’s offense to third in the conference in passing yards.
The Utes also hold one of the top defenses in the conference. Linebacker Devin Lloyd has been one of the best all-around defenders in the nation. The defense funnels through him, leading to a team-high 56 tackles.
Lloyd’s ball-hawking skills have improved as well. He leads the defense with three interceptions this season. The junior won PFF Defensive Player of the Week in week seven and was named to the preseason Bednarik Watchlist.
“Lloyd is a really good football player,” Cristobal said. “He sets the edge well and makes an impact in the passing game and as a blitzer.”
Similar to the Utes, this game has great implications for the Ducks’ hopes of returning to the conference championship game. A win and they’re in. A win would go a long way for the Ducks’ hopes of making the College Football Playoff and would clinch their spot for a trip to Las Vegas in two weeks.
In order to capture that victory, the Ducks must avoid errors because Utah is too talented to not capitalize on mistakes. They need to nullify Lloyd’s effect with runs directed away from his zone and emphasize disciplined tackling to avoid being gashed by chunk runs.