After a thrilling week two for the Ducks, they look forward to their third and final non-conference opponent, Stony Brook.
Stony Brook — a member of the CAA conference of the FCS — is 1-1 so far in the 2021 season. The Seawolves fell to New Hampshire 27-21 in week one and defeated Colgate 24-3 the following week.
Entering the season, the Seawolves were expected to have a very hard-nosed defense due to head coach Chuck Priore’s defensive coaching style. In four games this past spring, the defense racked up 25 tackles for loss and six sacks in only four games.
That defense stood out in week two this season against Colgate, allowing just one field goal and 240 total yards. The front seven also notched four sacks in the standout performance.
Freshman linebacker Tyler King is a standout on defense for Stony Brook. King has nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble on the young season. He drew some attention in the four-game spring slate as well when he racked up 19 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
While the Seawolves’ defensive unit is competitive, the offense has been their noticeable weakness in recent years. Their completion percentage has hovered around 50% with three different quarterbacks since 2019. Stony Brook has also been known to give up costly turnovers in crucial situations, surrendering seven in four games last season and 19 turnovers in 12 games the year prior.
Oregon showed it possesses one of the stoutest offensive lines in the nation on Saturday and should have no trouble bulldozing Stony Brook’s front seven.
In its season opener, Stony Brook scored 21 points off 358 yards, which outgained New Hampshire, but it was the two interceptions that led to its defeat. The following week, it put up 427 total yards and no turnovers. The talent is there with the Seawolves; but, to be successful, they need to take care of the football — a tall task against an Oregon defense looking to wreak havoc.
Quarterback Tyquell Fields set a school record for yards in 2019, but has been inconsistent at times with untimely interceptions.
Fields has 28 completions off 54 attempts, 395 yards, two touchdowns and two picks through two games. He has also been an effective run threat, averaging 40 yards per game on the ground.
Speaking of run threats, Ty Son Lawton has the ability to be a top tier running back in the CAA conference. With Stony Brook’s inconsistencies in the passing game, relying on Lawton might be its best bet to put up numbers on offense.
After a quiet 42-yard week one game in which Lawton averaged 2.5 yards per carry, he exploded at Colgate with 134 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. The Seawolves will look to Lawton, its most dangerous offensive weapon, when in need of points.
Despite the vast talent gap, Oregon matches up excellently on paper as well, due to its defenses’ ability to stop the run, and should feast in the secondary against an inexperienced quarterback.
Stony Brook will walk into a thunderous Autzen Stadium on Saturday as the Ducks come off one of the biggest wins in franchise history.