Standout Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named one of three finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Award, given to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. In doing so, he continues to receive the national recognition which his play has warranted.
Thibodeaux is the second Duck to be nominated for the award and the first since Ducks legend Haloti Ngata in 2005.
He was the Bronko Nagurski National Player of the Week after his stellar performance against UCLA in Week 7. Thibodeaux was also a two-time Pac-12 defensive player and defensive lineman of the week this year.
Against UCLA, Thibodeaux became the first Duck since 2007 to record nine tackles with four tackles for loss –– and at least two sacks in a game.
Among the three finalists for the award are Alabama linebacker Will Anderson and defensive tackle Jordan Davis out of the University of Georgia.
Coming out of high school, it came as a surprise to some that Thibodeaux committed to a school like Oregon — one mostly known for its production of high-speed offensive talents.
He came to Oregon to change that perception.
After his first few games his freshman year, it was clear to the Oregon coaching staff that Thibodeaux was going to be a force to reckon with throughout his career.
At the beginning of the 2021 season, Thibodeaux wasn’t coy about putting himself in the national conversation for some of the highest honors in college football.
“Me personally, I am trying to be in that Heisman race and be in that Heisman conversation, so 20 sacks would be a blessing for me,” Thibodeaux said.
Though his goal of 20 sacks was halted by injuries to begin the season, Thibodeaux is still putting up numbers that dominant edge-rushers long to achieve.
The junior from South Central Los Angeles, California, has tallied 41 tackles to go along with six sacks and 10 tackles for loss on the year.
Despite only having played 29 games in his collegiate career, he ranks 10th among Oregon’s all-time sack leaders.
If those numbers don’t seem gaudy enough for the national praise he is receiving, his Pro Football Focus grades rank amongst a select few defensive players.
According to PFF, he holds a pass-rush rating of 90.8, which puts him as the top rated edge-rusher in the Pac-12 and top-10 nationally. He also maintains a defensive rating of 83.5, which is why many scouts see him as likely the top pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
Draft experts have regarded Thibodeaux as the top target in this year's draft mainly due to his other-worldly measurables that are hard to miss while watching his tape. Many compare his stature and style of play to the most recent defensive Rookie of the Year and former Nagurski Award recipient Chase Young.
The award will be chosen from the players selected to the Football Writers Association of America All-America Team. It will be awarded at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet presented by LendingTree on Monday, Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center.