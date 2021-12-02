He was a starry-eyed 15-year-old who bet on himself.
He convinced his parents to make sacrifices and send him out of Compton, California, to attend St. John Bosco High School, one of the nation’s top prep football programs. His parents were willing to take the risk because he craved a chance to play football at a high level.
In his sophomore season, an opportunity presented itself. He worked up the courage to approach his head coach when his older teammate was struggling to make plays.
“He told me, ‘Coach put me in. That guy’s not ready, and I am,’” St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro said. “He ended up taking the guy’s job.”
For Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson the ability to step into a starting role followed him to Oregon. In his second season, he answered the call when wide receivers Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd sustained season-ending injuries and Mycah Pittman entered the transfer portal.
That confidence stems from his perfect mixture of fearlessness and inner arrogance — two personality traits that all successful wide receivers must possess.
That mixture was developed on the streets right outside his house. Hutson would compete in a loving, yet rough game of street football with his older brother Nicholas and his friends.
At a young age, Nicholas and his friends, along with his high school coach and parents, identified Hutson’s unique edge.
Sometimes his demeanor has resulted in mistakes, such as Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal yelling at Hutson after his excessive celebration cost them a field goal against Cal. More often, it's given him a leg up on his opponents.
It was his way out of Compton. It earned him playing time and the trust of his coaches and teammates at every level. It made him aggravating, yet undeniably lovable.
Playing with your older brother and his friends can get a little too rough. Hutson rarely escaped these games without sustaining an injury, but that never swayed him from returning.
“You can’t have fear when you're outside with your bigger brother and friends,” Hutson’s childhood friend and former Cal defensive back Trey Beck said. “We never took it easy, and Kris was never afraid to show us up all the time.”
One time, Beck and Nicholas tackled him into their neighbors' gate, but he bounced right back up and wanted to finish out the game, Beck said. Later that day, his parents took him to get stitches in his knee from the collision.
Streetball built Hutson's fearlessness. It also helped elevate his game to the next level.
Streetball is predicated on creating space, catching the ball and making your man miss. Beck believes it gives you the natural instincts that lead to success when you step onto the field in a structured game of football.
For Hutson, it helps him create leverage on his routes and makes him elusive in the open field. It also created an opportunity to escape from the outside influences growing up in Compton had to offer.
“Being able to be outside and bond over football together, it kept us out of trouble and showed us the amount of talent we truly had,” Beck said. “It changed the trajectory of our lives. Football was our saving grace.”
Hutson heeded the advice of his parents and made the most of their sacrifice to send him out of Compton for high school. Marcus and LaJean Hutson supported their son’s passion for the game, so they sent him to St. John Bosco, the all-boys preparatory school that has sent eight players to the NFL and countless recruits to Division I colleges.
“One of the things that I experienced from the kids that came from that area is how much time they actually want to spend in school,” Negro, the head coach, said. “It is a much better environment than where they lived at home.”
From all the success he experienced at a young age and the confidence he gained from competing at the level of his older brother and his friends, Hutson's sense of inner arrogance grew.