When the Ducks were routed by Utah 38-7 on Saturday night, it was the second time in his four seasons at Oregon that Mario Cristobal’s team has been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention in late November.
In the 2019-2020 season, Oregon's playoff hopes were crushed by Arizona State, but the season ended with an Oregon Rose Bowl victory over Jonathan Taylor and Wisconsin.
Now with one week left in the regular season, the Ducks stand at a critical, but not terribly unfamiliar, juncture in their season as they take on their in-state rival Beavers.
Experts suggest Oregon is destined to play in the Holiday Bowl, a game between a top Pac-12 and an ACC team, so long as they do not qualify for a New Year's Six Bowl Game. This would be the result if Oregon beats Oregon State, but falls again to Utah in the conference title game.
There still is hope, however, for the fourth Oregon Rose Bowl in the last 10 years. The Ducks need to win out, plain and simple.
“There is still a lot to play for,” Cristobal said following the loss. “Most of our goals are still ahead of us, and we have to get ready for them quickly.”
A win against the Beavers Saturday would set up a rematch between Oregon and Utah for the Pac-12 title and give a bid to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, presumably to meet Michigan, who currently holds the No. 6 ranking nationally.
Two years ago, it was Utah who Oregon defeated to advance to the Rose Bowl, a game in which Oregon star defensive end and No. 1 ranked NFL Draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux dominated with 2.5 sacks.
The Oregon football team is battered and seemingly losing more players each week.
On the offensive side of the ball the Ducks are without week two through five Heisman hopeful CJ Verdell (leg), two-way tight end DJ Johnson (undisclosed), leading receiver Johnny Johnson III (leg/foot) and starting slot receiver Jaylon Redd (undisclosed). The Ducks are also without right guard Ryan Walk and Mycah Pittman, who opted to enter the transfer portal.
On the defensive side of the football, the Ducks are in no better condition. Junior safety Bennett Williams (lower body) and safety Steve Stephens IV are sidelined with injuries. In the linebacker corps, Justin Flowe has been out all season with foot injury, as well as Dru Mathis (foot).
Playing undermanned is nothing new to the Oregon Ducks. The one thing that has been consistent with their lineups this season is that anyone’s role can change.
Although the possibility of a National Championship is no longer in sight, there is still a Rose, Holiday or Alamo Bowl to play in for the Ducks, any of which will be challenging and potentially rewarding for Cristobal's undermanned team.
For the Ducks, this is no time to feel sorry for themselves. The Ducks have overcome huge setbacks personnel wise and still lead the Pac-12 North with more important games ahead to play and grow from.