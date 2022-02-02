Oregon head coach Dan Lanning’s first 2022 National Signing Day with the Ducks continued to secure positions of need in the latest addition of 4-star offensive lineman Dave Iuli.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound versatile lineman out of Puyallup, Washington, chose to recommit to Oregon on Wednesday afternoon in front of his family and peers at Puyallup High School.
Iuli committed to the Ducks in July 2021, then reopened his recruitment in late December 2021 after the departure of former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal to Miami. He cut his list of schools to three earlier this month.
The third ranked player in Washington chose the Ducks over Pac-12 foe USC and Miami.
Initially, Iuli was predicted by 247 Sports recruiting experts to commit to the Hurricanes until Tuesday after reports came out that his unofficial visit to Eugene this past weekend with Lanning heavily impacted his decision.
Even lead Miami recruiting insiders swapped their predictions on Tuesday morning.
Though it wasn’t necessarily a flip like Jordan James’ commitment earlier on Wednesday, Lanning’s staff secured another heavily desired prospect.