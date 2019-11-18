Tis the season to give back

The Grinch’s heart grew three sizes that day he decided to do something nice for his community. If you’re feeling extra friendly during the holidays, think about donating items to local charities that work year-round to provide free and accessible necessities to people in need. Each organization listed in this article works closely with the Eugene-Springfield community to give out food, warm clothing, hygiene products and blankets.
Food For Lane County – food
Eugene’s local food bank works year-round to give the community access to food. Donating perishable and non-perishable food items most likely give a family or individual a hot meal during the holidays. If volunteering time is easier than finding resources to donate, the food bank hosts events and programs throughout the holiday season that are always open for volunteers.
What to donate:
· Canned meats
· Fruit, dried fruits, jams
· Canned and dried beans
· Canned stew, chili, soup and broth
· Pasta, rice, cereal, cornmeal
· Cooking oils
· Canned tomato products
· Spices and sauces
Where to donate:
Falling Sky Pizzeria & Public House
Address:
Erb Memorial Union donation bin
1395 University St #46
Hours:
Monday through Friday, 11am – 11pm
Saturday and Sunday, 11am – 10pm
FOOD for Lane County Warehouse
Address:
770 Bailey Hill Road, Eugene
Hours:
Monday through Friday, 8:30am –11:30am and 1pm – 4pm
Catholic Community Services of Lane County – clothing
As closets get cleaned and swapped out for warmer items think about taking the donation pile to Catholic Community Services (CCS). Their program collects clothing to give it to individuals and families living through low income or homelessness. CCS’s program is unique to other donation sites because they don’t sell donated items. Instead, they give them away for free through the Springfield Clothing Closet to people in need. People who are seeking to secure warm clothing are encouraged to reach out to CCS or drop-in to their service center.
What to donate:
· Everyday clothing for men, women, children and infants
· Interview or professional attire
· Undergarments – new, store-bought underwear
· Warm clothing
· Footwear and socks
Where to donate:
Springfield Community Service Center
Address:
1025 G Street, Springfield
Hours:
Monday through Friday 9am – 4:30pm
Saturday 9am – 1pm
Catholic Community Services of Lane County – hygiene products
Similar to the process of their clothing program, Catholic Community Services collects store-bought hygiene items to distribute to the community. Collecting hygiene items could mean buying a second pack of the items that you usually purchase when running errands. Buying one or two extra products every trip to the drug store can be a budget-friendly way to donate this season. Those products that sit in your drawers forever, continually being ignored and unused also make a perfect candidate to donate.
What to donate:
· Deodorant
· Dental care products
· Haircare
· Body soap
· Reusable and disposable razors
· Feminine products
· Toilet paper
· Laundry detergent
· Hand and dish soap
· Household cleaning products
Where to donate:
Springfield Community Service Center
Address:
1025 G Street, Springfield
Hours:
Monday through Friday 9am – 4:30pm
Saturday 9am – 1pm
Eugene Service Center
Address:
1664 West 6th Street
Hours:
Monday through Friday 9am – 4:30pm
Bags of Love – children's necessities
Another organization that focuses on giving back to the community is Bags of Love. Their purpose is to provide necessities and comfort items to children who are in crisis due to neglect, abuse, poverty or homelessness. The Bag of Love program takes donated items to fill bags with clean and like-new clothing, toys, games and toiletries.
What to donate:
· Blankets
· Clothing for children ages 0-17
· Underwear
· Pajamas
· Disposable diapers
· Baby wipes and diaper cream
· Dental care
· Deodorant
· Body wash
· Hair products
· Wallets, purses or watches
· Material to make quilts
Where to donate:
There are 13 locations of donation barrels in the Eugene-Springfield area. A list of locations is offered on their website.
American Traditional Barbershop (located closest to UO campus)
Address:
23rd E 11th Ave Eugene, OR 97405
Hours:
Tuesday through Saturday 11am – 7pm
National Association of Letter Carriers' "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive – food
Food for Lane County is hosting a food drive that is simple enough as going out to the mailbox. If you leave non-perishable food donations in a waterproof bag by your mailbox on Saturday, November 23, a letter carrier or volunteer will pick it up. Call your local post office to see if someone will be retrieving items from your street.
What to donate:
Where to donate:
Call your local post office to find out if they are taking part in the food drive, then set your waterproof bag out by November 23rd.