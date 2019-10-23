As summer nears, dreaming of travel and leisure is only natural—especially for college students preparing for finals. With this visualization of vacation, however, comes the stress of packing and the process of traveling as a whole. Knowing what to bring, what not to bring and travel hacks can be challenging. Making the most out of your trip includes having a positive travel experience and packing well. Summer is a time when traveling is not only accepted, but encouraged. With this guide, you are ensured to have the trip you have been dreaming of all finals week.
Pack only the necessities: If you’re anything like me, overpacking is what I like to call an unhealthy habit. To avoid this terrible tradition, be sure to have an idea of your trip itinerary so you can plan your outfits accordingly. Not only does this take the stress away from choosing a new outfit each day, but it makes your packing lighter.
Make the most of your carry-on bag: Nothing is worse than getting to your seat and realizing your carry-on takes up all your leg-room space. Packing a small, efficient bag makes for a more relaxing trip, for both you and the person sitting next to you.
Hygiene!!!: Take absolutely no shame in applying a sheet mask mid-flight; your skin will thank you. The air is always dry on airplanes so whip your facemask out of your carry-on and you will be looking and feeling fresh when stepping off the plane. If the sheet mask is too extra for you, try eye masks. Smaller and less visible, yet just as effective, eye masks will hide your exhaustion.
Hydrate: The most important step in ensuring you have a positive travel experience. Bring an empty water bottle in your carry-on and refill, refill, refill! The earth will thank you for using a reusable water bottle and your body will thank you for staying healthy and hydrated.
Download: Whether it be movies, TV shows, or music, be sure to have your favorites ready-to-go. Trust me, this will save you from sitting through a plane ride without entertainment. Sure, talking to your neighbor can be enjoyable, but there comes a time when you’ll wish you had some movies saved. Taking the risk to see if your plane has a TV is too dangerous of a game.
Read For Leisure: A nice change from assigned study-cases for your classes. Summer is the perfect time to actually read the book you want to read. If you don’t know what to read, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of online sites guiding you to choose the perfect summer book. From The New York Times best seller list to Free People blogs, there is no shortage of book recommendations. Taking a break from your phone and picking up a book can make your summer trip even more relaxing.