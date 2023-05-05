Like any reasonable person with type A leaning hobbies, I absolutely love to consult Yelp and Google reviews before going out to eat. Following reviewing “local guides” and “foodies”, I pursue the menu wherever I’m going and most of the time I know what I’m ordering before I even get to the restaurant.
Most of the time is certainly not all the time. There are always a few outliers. Taqueria El Trenecito is one of those outliers. One review after another raved about this taqueria, so I knew that I simply had to go.
Without my typical game plan, I looked over the menu and immediately knew I was in the right place. El Trenecito offers tacos, burritos, tortas, quesadillas, and quesatacos. All options that make for an absolutely delicious meal. Nine different types of meat are available, including adobo, asada, birria, cabesa, carnitas, chorizo, lengua, pollo, and tripa. Some of these may sound familiar, while others may sound slightly intimidating. Putting it simply, just try it – don’t be scared because you’ve never had it before.
If you are lucky enough to visit El Trenecito on the right day, you might be able to get tamales. These soft fluffy tamales are perfectly filling. Their lightness makes you think you could easily eat a few orders. The spice in the shredded chicken was just enough to cut through the mildness of the tamale dough. You also can’t forget the rice and beans that warm you up.
If you want a good taco for a good price, Taqueria El Trenecito’s tacos do not miss. The lengua tacos were served with pico de gallo, lime, salsa verde, and a spicy salsa roja. Lengua is a great cut of meat, it becomes tender and packed with flavor. Small white corn tortillas soak up everything, leaving you coming back for more.
Unlike your traditional pico de gallo, El Trenecito mixes both fresh and pickled jalapeños in the classic tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. This small decision makes for the best pico de gallo. If you ever find yourself craving a little more spice and salt this is the perfect solution.
Each aspect of any meal from El Trenecito is made with intentionality and care. This is the type of food that keeps you coming back. Eating through this menu could easily take a week to do. With great food, reasonable prices, and friendly staff, El Trenecito is a gem.