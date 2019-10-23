Tame Impala, “Patience”
Lana Del Rey, “Doin’ Time”
Mac Miller, “Dang! (feat. Anderson .Paak)”
Kevin Abstract, “Peach”
Doja Cat, “Go To Town”
Tyler, The Creator, “I THINK”
Lizzo, “Juice”
BTS, “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)”
Sam Smith, “Dancing With A Stranger (with Normani)”
Jonas Brothers, “Cool”
Bleached, “Hard to Kill”
Foals, “In Degrees”
The Black Keys, “Lo/Hi”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road - Remix (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)”
TOKiMONSTA, “Dream Chorus”
Hozier, “Almost (Sweet Music)”
Girlpool, “Pretty”
Vampire Weekend, “Harmony Hall”
The National, “You Had Your Soul With You”
Maggie Rogers, “Burning”
Lauv & Troye Sivan, “i’m so tired…”
Ari Lennox, “Shea Butter Baby (with J. Cole)”
Grimes, “Pretty Dark - Demo”
Solange, “Binz”
FKA Twigs, “Cellophane”