Fall is officially here. Now that the weather is finally cooling down, it makes me crave some hot meals. If that’s the case for you too, come check out Black Wolf Supper Club. It’s been five years since the restaurant opened in October 2017. Now, the restaurant has established itself as a prominent restaurant in Eugene.
Black Wolf Supper sells a mixture of Southern dishes, sides, and drinks. The menu changes seasonally. The main dishes for the 2022 late summer menu ranged from around $20-30.
Atmosphere
Upon first entering, I was immediately welcomed by the staff. The hostess was prompt and sat us at a table right away. We went around 6 p.m. on a Tuesday, and there were plenty of open seats.
The restaurant was cozy and had an inviting atmosphere. The decor was interesting with a variety of paintings and skateboards on the walls and patterned wallpaper. The servers were all friendly and helpful. They answered all of our questions and were prompt with the food and check. The food also came quite quickly.
Dish reviews
Biscuits ($8)
The first item we tried was the biscuits. The small bites dish comes with three, so we thought we’d have to get two orders, but they were able to add an extra biscuit for $3 extra. We liked the dish, but it was a bit too dry. One is the perfect amount.
Fried chicken sandwich ($23)
The restaurant served both fried chicken and a fried chicken sandwich. Two of my friends ordered this and on initial sight, they both thought the plate was huge. It was one of those sandwiches that you’re not sure how to eat at first. The dish also came with truffle fries.
“It felt comforting to eat. The fries were really good.” - Sophia R
“It was difficult to eat, but it was good.” - Ellie G
Pickle-brined fried chicken ($24)
The pickle-brined fried chicken was also a popular dish. The fried chicken was also a huge meal as it came with two big pieces of fried chicken and a biscuit. This is what my friend had to say:
“The chicken felt authentic. I’ve never had chicken that wasn’t fast food.” - Justine D
Boudin Blanc Sausage Special ($21)
The restaurant offered a special: Boudin Blanc Sausage. It came with collard greens and mashed potatoes with one sausage on top. I might’ve been swayed harder than the others because this was the first meal I had that day, but I liked it. I finished the whole thing and still had room for dessert.
Beignets ($7)
The beignets were the highlight of dinner. It was the perfect ending to the heavy dishes we had just eaten. It came with five beignets in caramel sauce and was topped with powdered sugar. They came out fresh, and we devoured them in two minutes.
Overall
It doesn’t hurt to check out a new restaurant once in a while. I enjoyed the vibe of the restaurant, but I don’t think it’ll become my go-to spot. We may be in our broke college student era, but the restaurant was still a nice change from our usual meals. Especially with the holidays coming up, Black Wolf Supper Club is somewhere you can get a warm, hearty meal.
Black Wolf Supper Club is located at 454 Willamette St, Eugene, OR 97401. It is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m.