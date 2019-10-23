Rules of the River

Summer is a prime time for people to spend time outside with their friends and soak up the sunshine, and there’s no better way to hang out than while floating down a beautiful river. However, before you throw your bathing suit on and grab the nearest thing that floats, check out these tips on how to have the safest and most enjoyable experience possible.
DO: bring a stocked beach bag
Forgetting essentials such as sunscreen and water will make the end of the floating trip memorable in not a fun way.
DON’T: completely zone out
During your float, it’s important to pay attention to what’s going around you. You don’t want to get stranded and have your float cut short because of a deflated inner-tube. Make sure to watch out for shallow areas, strong currents, or sharp objects sticking out from the riverbank.
DO: bring a life jacket
Although it may not be the most fashionable contribution to your ensemble and yes, it may limit the amount of tan you can get, but it’s important to at least bring one.
DON’T: drink or smoke before or while floating the river
While although it may seem like a fun idea, it’s also a dangerous one. Alcohol and related substances impair your decision-making skills, which is not something you want if you were to come across a dangerous or complicated situation while on your float. Along with this, DUI laws apply to the water as well.
DO: visit the Outdoor Program at the EMU
At the University of Oregon Outdoor Program, they will be able to provide you with advice on specific places on different rivers to visit based on your skill and whether you’re inner-tubing or boating.
DON’T: bring anything that you would be sad to lose
It’s somewhat common for things to get lost, broken, or stolen while at the river. It’s easy for things to fall on rocks; to get dropped in the water and sink or get swept away with a current. You can also sometimes get distracted with managing floating devices and not notice someone on the beach grabbing something you left unattended.
Not sure where to get started? Here’s some beginner-friendly floats around town to get your feet wet.
Willamette
For an easy inner-tube float, the Outdoor Program recommends the Willamette and it’s lazy-river style rapids. If you put in at Island Day Park and get out at the bridge that leads to Autzen stadium, you will have a relaxing experience on that calm stretch of river.
McKenzie
Another good stretch to do for a river float is between Harvest Landing and Armington Park on the McKenzie River. It’s a pretty slow-going, popular stretch located in the Springfield-Eugene area. On this stretch, there is a lot of wildlife to gape at while you glide along.
Sandy
While it is a bit of a drive, the Sandy River is a popular spot for river floating. Located near Portland, Oregon, the Sandy gets flooded with people escaping the sweltering summer weather. The recommended stretch to take is from Oxbow Park to the Lewis and Clark College area.