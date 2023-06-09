As spring term starts coming to an end and summer is right around the corner, it's time that we trade our textbooks for some swim trunks. One of the best ways to spend these upcoming hot days is floating down the refreshing river. It's a great way to cool down and get some time to relax. After all, you deserve to have a relaxing day in the sun, spending time with your friends and working on your tan. But before you start planning your next weekend float, here are a few tips that will guide you on what to bring on your next river adventure!
The first step on your guide to floating the river is finding a tube! If you are interested in renting a float tube, the UO outdoor program has quality tubes for you to rent by the hour. The fee to rent one tube is only $5 with a small additional fee if you need a life jacket. The rental tube should also include the pump that blows up the tube and a helmet if you want to be extra prepared. If you are considering going tubing more than a couple of times this summer, I recommend that you invest in your own tube. There are many different places where you can buy a tube at a variety of prices. Walmart and Target have tubes ranging from $5 to $16 while Dicks Sporting Goods and Amazon have tubes ranging from $15 to $40. But in the end, we want to make sure that you get the best gear that works for you!
The second step on your guide to floating the river is gathering the essentials. These are all the little things that are very easy to forget when you are running out the door. Depending on the weekly weather report, you might want to pack some sunscreen and your favorite pair of sunglasses. Even when the sun isn't shining directly on you, there is a possibility you may still get burnt. Since you will be spending a lot of time outside, it's always good to stay hydrated. Fill up a small portable cooler with your favorite beverages and maybe even a snack or two. One of my favorite river snacks is White Cheddar Cheeto Puffs. When sitting in the tube the cooler can go on your lap or depending on what tube you have, it might even fit next to you on the mesh bottom of the tube. Some people also like to tie a smaller tube on the side so that the cooler has its own way of transportation. Towards the end of your trip, you are going to want a towel to dry off with. I wouldn't be surprised if you encountered a few bumpy splashes. The last thing you might want to consider bringing with you is a pair of water shoes. These will come in handy if you run into any rocks or large river logs. It also makes it way easier to push off the river bank if you get stuck in the mud.
Now that you have gathered all the essentials, it's time to start your river floating journey! The best way to travel is by taking two cars, this way you can have one car at the start of the float and another car at the end of the float. You want to start your float at a park located in Springfield, giving you a little bit of distance for a longer float. One of the most well-known spots in Springfield is Island Park. This park is only about a five-minute drive from outside of campus, making it pretty accessible to everyone. During your float, make sure that you are paying attention to the shallower areas, we don't want anyone getting stuck. You might experience some fast-flowing water on parts of your float. But other than that, the float should be pretty relaxing. You want to end your float at Alton Baker Park. Once you have ended your float, carefully make your way to the river bank and pack up your gear.
Now that you have gained some new tips on floating the river, it's time to put them to good use. Next time there is a hot sunny day, invite your friends out to float the river. Don't forget the sunscreen!